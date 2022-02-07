Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Monday, Feb. 7

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Beijing Games
    Beijing Games

BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Monday, Feb. 7, at the Beijing Games:

___

ALPINE SKIING

MEN’S DOWNHILL

Beat Feuz of Switzerland captured gold in the Olympic men’s downhill.

Johan Clarey of France, who is 41, was 0.10 seconds behind to win silver and two-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer of Austria was 0.16 behind for bronze.

The victory gave Feuz the one thing lacking from a career filled with accomplishments. He won a silver medal in super-G and bronze in downhill at the 2018 Olympics and is the four-time reigning World Cup downhill champion.

WOMEN'S GIANT SLALOM

Swedish skier Sara Hector capped a recent career resurgence in the best way possible, winning the gold medal in the women’s giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics. It was her first individual victory at a major championship.

Federica Brignone of Italy was 0.28 seconds slower over the two legs to add a silver medal to the bronze she won in the giant slalom at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland was third, 0.72 behind Hector, and now has another bronze to go alongside the one she collected in the downhill at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

___

BIATHLON

WOMEN'S 15KM INDIVIDUAL

Denise Herrmann missed only one of 20 shots and skied fast to win Olympic gold in the women’s 15-kilometer individual biathlon.

A former Olympic cross country skier, Herrmann led early and maintained it, completing the course in 44 minutes, 12.7 seconds.

Anais Chevalier-Bouchet of France missed her very last shot, which proved to be a costly mistake, and won silver 9.4 seconds behind Herrmann.

Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, the overall World Cup leader, missed two shots, one prone and one standing, and settled for bronze, 15.3 seconds back.

___

FIGURE SKATING

TEAM EVENT

Kamila Valieva became the first woman to land a quad in the Olympics and her historic free skate put a stamp on Russia’s dominant run to the gold medal in the team figure skating event.

Valieva scored 178.92 points, giving Russia 74 points and their second gold medal in three editions of the team event. The U.S. took the silver medal after back-to-back bronze, while Japan won its first team medal with bronze.

___

SNOWBOARD

MEN'S SLOPESTYLE

Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot took home the Olympic gold medal in men’s slopestyle just over three years after being diagnosed with cancer.

Technically superior on his second of three runs, Parrot scored a 90.96 to hold off the field. He tossed his snowboard in delight after the final score was revealed.

Su Yiming of China earned the silver and Mark McMorris of Canada used a strong final run to bump himself into bronze — his third straight one — and knock defending champion Red Gerard of the United States off the podium.

___

SPEEDSKATING

WOMEN'S 1500M

Ireen Wüst added to her haul as the most decorated speedskater in Olympic history with another gold. The 35-year-old Dutch skater won her second straight gold in the 1,500 meters, setting an Olympic record with a time of 1 minute, 53.28 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval in Beijing.

Miho Takagi of Japan claimed the silver in 1:53.72, while the bronze went to Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands in 1:54.82.

Wüst has now won 12 medals over her career, including six golds. That makes her the most decorated athlete in the history of speedskating, as well as her country’s most prolific Olympic medalist.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ingram has 33 to lead Pelicans to 120-107 win over Rockets

    HOUSTON (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 33 points and tied a career high with 12 assists as the New Orleans Pelicans used a big third quarter to take control of the game and get a 120-107 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. It was the third consecutive victory for New Orleans and Houston’s sixth loss in seven games. Houston led by five at halftime but Ingram scored 17 points to power a 38-point third quarter by the Pelicans that gave them a 10-point lead entering the fourth and the Rocket

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • Harbaugh says he'll stay at Michigan after Vikings interview

    Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan after all, ending his dalliance with a return to the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coach vacancy Wednesday. Harbaugh withdrew from consideration and will be back at his alma mater for an eighth season. “With an enthusiasm unknown to mankind!” Harbaugh said in a text message to The Associated Press. According to a person with knowledge of the decision no offer of the job was made to Harbaugh. The person spoke to the AP on condi

  • Penalty costs Canada medal in mixed short-track speedskating relay

    BEIJING — A penalty for pushing cost Canada a medal in the mixed short-track speedskating relay final on Saturday at the Winter Olympics. Host China claimed its first gold at the Games with a winning time of 2:37.34 ahead of Italy, which took silver in 2:37.36. Florence Brunelle crashed and took Hungary's Zsofia Konya down with her on the 10th lap of the 18-lap relay. Canada, which finished first in its semifinal, was penalized for the contact and relegated to a disappointing sixth-place finish.

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • LeBron returns with triple-double, Lakers beat Knicks in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned from a five-game absence due to injury and had a triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 21-point, second-quarter deficit, beating the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime Saturday night. James missed the games due to swelling in his left knee, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel said prior to the game that James wanted to be part of “a big game against the Knicks on ABC.” James was 13 of 24 from the field in

  • Johaug wins 1st gold medal of Beijing Olympics in skiathlon

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Therese Johaug won the first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, finishing first in the women’s 15-kilometer cross-country skiathlon. The Norwegian fought wind and frigid temperatures to ski away from a chase group of four, winning in 44 minutes, 13.7 seconds. “I’ve trained thousands of hours for this and been away from home a lot over the years. So it’s beautiful to reach this goal,” Johaug said. “I’ve never had an Olympic gold medal, it’s my first one.” Th

  • Beijing Voices: Seeking a stadium peek from outside bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Beijing residents gathered outside in droves on a below-freezing Friday night to try to get a glimpse of the lit-up Olympic stadium and the fireworks during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games. Tickets are not being sold because of the pandemic, and only selected spectators are able to attend. About 150,000 people are expected to watch including winter sports enthusiasts, school children, marketing partners and foreign embassy staff. The venues have been walled off as a

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • Beat Feuz wins Olympic downhill, Canada's Crawford just misses medal

    BEIJING (AP) — Beat Feuz finally has the one major victory missing from his overflowing collection of downhill achievements: Olympic gold. The diminutive Swiss skier mastered a tricky course that had never been raced before by the world’s best and finished a slim 0.10 seconds ahead of 41-year-old Johan Clarey of France on Monday. “I can’t think of anything more beautiful than flying home with a gold medal around my neck,” Feuz said. Clarey's run bumped Toronto's Jack Crawford out of a medal posi

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam taps into sneaker culture with $25K donation to Toronto charity

    Siakam's own not-for-profit, The PS43 Foundation, announced on Wednesday that it has partnered up with The Kickback Foundation.

  • Curlers hit the frozen Red River in Winnipeg's annual outdoor bonspiel for charity

    Scores of curlers are hurrying hard on the Red River this weekend in an annual outdoor curling event in Winnipeg. This year, about 40 teams are playing in the Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel in the city's Fort Rouge area near Churchill High School. Winnipegger Garth Mihalick has played more than a dozen times in the annual event, now in its 21st year. "It's a lot of fun," Mihalick said on Saturday. "It's about Mother Nature, maximizing everything that you can do and having fun with it instead o

  • Two Canadian medal hopefuls crash in heartbreaking moguls final at Beijing Olympics

    Justine Dufour-Lapointe and Sofiane Gagnon crashed during their moguls finals run. But their reaction was nothing short of inspiring.

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Davis scores 30, Lakers rally in 4th to defeat Trail Blazers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, Carmelo Anthony added 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 99-94 Wednesday night. Davis had 19 points and seven of his 15 rebounds in the final 12 minutes as the Lakers returned home with a win after going 2-4 on their Eastern road trip. The All-Star forward is averaging 29.3 points over his last three games. Los Angeles trailed 75-72 going into the fourth quarter but went on an 8-1 run t

  • Parrot, McMorris share the podium again, Canada dominates men's snowboard slopestyle

    BEIJING — Canada scored another multi-medal day at the Beijing Olympics, and it took just one event to make it happen. Max Parrot won Canada's first gold medal in Beijing with a dominant performance in the men's snowboard slopestyle on Monday, while teammate Mark McMorris took the bronze. It's the second time in two Games that Parrot, from Bromont, Que., and Regina's McMorris have appeared together on the slopestyle podium. Parrot finished with the silver four years ago in Pyeongchang, South Kor

  • GLIMPSES: Shortened Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall

    BEIJING (AP) — Even a shortened Olympic torch relay had time for a stop at the Great Wall of China. Wu Jingyu, who won gold for China in taekwondo at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, carried the flame to the iconic landmark on the second day of its journey to the Beijing Games. The relay was cut back to three days because of concerns about the coronavirus. The staged scene was low on spontaneity, so Associated Press photographer Ng Han Guan decided to shoot the posing athlete off-center and at a slig

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do