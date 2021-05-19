Roundup: Harvard-Westlake's Alyssa Thompson scores six goals in 6-3 Division 1 playoff win
It's playoff time, so why not turn loose the best girls' soccer player in California.
Unbeaten Studio City Harvard-Westlake unleashed sophomore Alyssa Thompson on Tuesday in a Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal against Temecula Valley, and Thompson responded by scoring six goals in a 6-3 victory.
Thompson came in having scored 30 goals on the season. She's one of the quickest players and used that speed to dominate.
"What do you say?" Harvard-Westlake coach Richard Simms said. "She leaves you a little speechless. Some are spectacular runs and some are spectacular shots and some are spectacular composure. She's pretty dynamic."
Harvard-Westlake (14-0) advances to the Division 1 semifinals.
Volleyball
Servite def. La Palma Kennedy 3-1: Cade Rosenkranz had 17 kills and Tetairoa McMillan added 12 kills in the 25-14, 27-17, 22-25, 25-6 Division 2 playoff opener.
Baseball
Harvard-Westlake 2, Chaminade 1: The Wolverines rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh, with sophomore Will Gasparino driving in the tying run and sophomore Kai Caranto driving in the winning run to support pitcher Christian Becerra, who struck out 13. Aric Berg of Chaminade had kept the Wolverines quiet until the seventh.
Crespi 6, St. Francis 0: The Celts picked up the Mission League win. Nico Azpilcueta had a two-run home run.
Bishop Alemany 4, Loyola 1: Jarrett Segura hit a grand slam for Alemany.
King 6, Norco 1: John Stark hit a home run and three pitchers combined to give up one run.
Etiwanda 4, Rancho Cucamonga 3: The Eagles won it in the eighth on a walk-off single from Kaedon Mas.
Simi Valley 2, Moorpark 0: Shane Aldrete threw a shutout, striking out three and walking none. Jake Thrift had 10 strikeouts for Moorpark.
Corona 5, Corona Santiago 2: Danny Perez threw a complete game and Nick Zellers had two hits.
Corona Centennial 7, Roosevelt 4: Bobby Benavidez contributed three hits.
Fountain Valley 4, Edison 1: Blake Went had two hits and two RBIs.
Huntington Beach 8, Los Alamitos 1: Ralph Velazquez had three hits and two RBIs and Blake Penso had a key two-run double to lead the Oilers. Matthew Lopez threw five shutout innings.
Laguna Hills 3, Irvine 1: Scotty Kato struck out 10 for 15-4 Laguna Hills.
Gahr 5, El Toro 1: Ethan Kang finished with three hits and two RBIs.
Dana Hills 8, Tesoro 3: Kanoa Perman had two hits and three RBIs and Grant Faris finished with four RBIs.
Orange Lutheran 23, St. John Bosco 0: Derek Curiel had four RBIs to help the Lancers win their 14th consecutive game.
Granada Hills 6, Taft 5: The Highlanders (17-2, 7-0) clinched at least a share of the West Valley League championship with an eight-inning win. Trent Wainfield had three hits, including the walk-off single.
El Camino Real 8, Birmingham 4: Luis Torres, Brady Heron and Josh Wood each had two hits.
Cleveland 9, Chatsworth 4: Nano Lopez went three for three with two RBIs.
Viewpoint 8, Windward 6: Treye Meadows recorded the final six outs for the save.
Burbank 1, Crescenta Valley 0: The Bulldogs won the Pacific League game.
Softball
Norco 11, King 0: Matti Severns and Abby Dayton each had three RBIs for the 20-1 Cougars.
Louisville 2, Bishop Alemany 0: On senior day, Grace Luderer and Natalie Norman combined on a no-hitter. Luderer struck out 10.
Girls' basketball
Harvard-Westlake 76, Chaminade 56: Stanford-bound Kikii Iriafen scored 30 points for the Mission League champion Wolverines.
Boys' basketball
JSerra 62, Servite 56: Austin Perek led JSerra with 16 points.
Campbell Hall 75, Windward 69: Christopher Hammond scored 24 points and Aaron Powell 23 in the Gold Coast League game.
Hart 83, Valencia 58: Dillon Barrientos scores 26 points for the Indians.
Saugus 80, Golden Valley 66: Nate Perez had 28 points and Davis White 22.
