Roundup: Downey's Omar Serrano throws perfect game in 1-0 playoff win over Westlake

Camarillo pitcher Brian Uribe. (Courtesy of Uribe family)

The opening games of the high school baseball playoffs on Friday featured one outstanding pitching performance after another. It showed that coaches around the Southland have their ace pitchers in peak form.

The best performance was turned in by Omar Serrano of Downey in a Division 4 opener on the road against Westlake. He retired all 21 hitters for a perfect game, striking out 12, in a 1-0 victory.

There was Brian Uribe of Camarillo throwing his fifth consecutive shutout in a 2-0 Division 2 victory over La Canada. The Nevada Las Vegas-bound Uribe struck out eight, walked none and allowed one hit.

Top-seeded Thousand Oaks defeated Moorpark 6-0. Miles Weiss allowed four hits. Easton Rulli had two hits and three RBIs.

Jaden Noot of No. 2-seeded Sierra Canyon struck out 10 and allowed five hits in a 1-0 win over Summit.

Mason Molina of Trabuco Hills, a Texas Tech signee, allowed no hits in five innings and struck out 11 in a 13-1 win over Canyon Springs.

Capistrano Valley 8, Chaminade 3: Max McGwire and Kevin James each had two hits for Capistrano Valley.

Bishop Amat 7, St. Bonaventure 1: Izeah Muniz struck out 12 in five innings for Bishop Amat. Tyler White had two hits and three RBIs and Daniel Briones had two hits and four RBIs.

Mission Viejo 8, Marina 3: James Showalter struck out eight in a complete game for the Diablos.

Ocean View 5, Simi Valley 4: Ocean View scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to pull out the victory. Thomas Williams finished with three hits.

Viewpoint 5, Trinity Classical 1: Treye Meadows struck out 12 for Viewpoint.

Lacrosse

Loyola 9, Corona del Mar 6: The Cubs advanced to the first Division 1 lacrosse championship match.

Foothill 7, Mater Dei 6: Kenny Seiler scored a golden goal to win the semifinal game and send Foothill into the Division 1 final against Loyola.

