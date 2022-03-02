Roundup: Bryce Rainer hits three-run home run to power Harvard-Westlake

Bryce Rainer hit a three-run home run for Harvard-Westlake. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Harvard-Westlake hitters decided to turn a tie score into a 10-3 victory over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in a Mission League opener Tuesday.

After a 3-3 deadlock through four innings, the Wolverines broke through with a four-run fifth that featured a three-run home run from sophomore Bryce Rainer. Rainer, Alex Shane, Will Gasparino and Martin Kaplan each had two hits. Gasparino also homered.

Crespi 4, Bishop Alemany 2: Ethan Kodama got the save in the Mission League opener. Joshua Rodriguez had two hits and two RBIs.

St. Francis 5, Chaminade 4: The Golden Knights won in nine innings. Luke Fogarty, Brody Ruyle, Miles Leyva and Holden Deitch each had two hits for St. Francis.

Beckman 5, Irvine University 0: Jackson Snitko threw a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts for Beckman.

Etiwanda 5, Northview 2: Kaedon Mas had two hits and three RBIs for Etiwanda.

Moorpark 7, Royal 0: Will Busch threw a no-hitter, and Jake Thrift contributed two hits and three RBIs.

Trabuco Hills 7, Millikan 2: Drew Barrett went four for four, and Nick Perez had three hits and three RBIs.

West Torrance 8, Loyola 1: Ray Heinonen had three hits and three RBIs for 5-0 West Torrance.

Huntington Beach 4, JSerra 1: UCLA commit Ben Jacobs struck out 14 in six innings for Huntington Beach.

Granada Hills 3, Thousand Oaks 1: Miles Ortiz hit a two-run home run for Granada Hills.

South Hills 1, Covina 0: Sterling Patick threw an eight-inning no-hitter.

Foothill 7, Yorba Linda 4: Andrew Parker struck out six in six innings.

Softball

Villa Park 11, Troy 0: Freshman Auddrey Lira threw a five-inning no-hitter for Villa Park.

El Camino Real 16, Louisville 5: Sofia Fisher had four hits and three RBIs.

Mission Viejo 10, Edison 0: Freshman Reece Uehara threw a no-hitter for 9-0 Mission Viejo.

