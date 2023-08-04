Roundhouse Comedy Festival: Dates, line-up, and how to get tickets

Katherine Ryan will headline the festival alongside numerous other comedy favourites. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Roundhouse has some exciting plans for this summer as it will be collaborating with live comedy production company Berk’s Nest to launch its first-ever Roundhouse Comedy Festival.

This weekend, the festival kicks off with a star-studded lineup from London’s vibrant comedy scene

The iconic Camden location, a former railway engine repair shed and a Grade II listed building, has been wowing crowds as a performing arts venue for 50 years now.

Its stage has seen some of the biggest names in music, theatre, spoken word, and circus show put on unforgettable performances. Now, with the new project, the venue will add comedians to its glamorous history.

But when exactly is the Roundhouse Comedy Festival, which comedians are in the line-up, and how can fans get tickets? Here is everything we know.

When is the Roundhouse Comedy Festival?

The Roundhouse Comedy Festival will take place between August 5 and August 23, 2023.

The event will include star-studded galas, unmissable tour shows, live podcast recordings, and more.

Who is included in the line-up?

The event is set to be a comedy lover’s dream come true, as some of the most beloved comics are set to put on a show.

The summertime event will be headlined by comedy royalty Katherine Ryan, James Acaster, Nish Kumar, Lolly Adefobe, and Ed Gamble.

BAFTA winner Dylan Moran, multitalented Nina Conti, and the star of Netflix’s adaptation of Matilda, Sindhu Vee, will join in on the festival fun as well.

They will be accompanied by Suzi Ruffell, Jessica Fostekew, Desiree Butch, Maisie Adam, Rhys James, Fern Brady, and Sophie Duker.

Fans can also expect to see Kordan Gray, Suk Ojla, and a number of other acts and shows that will be announced in the coming months.

Full Roundhouse Comedy Festival 2023 lineup

Nobody Panic: Live with Lou Sanders, Aug 5, 2023 – 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Josh Glanc: Collections 2023, Aug 5, 2023 – 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Roundhouse Comedy Festival Opening Gala, Aug 5, 2023 – 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Colin Hoult: Colin (WIP), Aug 5, 2023 – Aug 6, 2023, 9:00 PM

Kojo Anim’s Comedy Funhouse, Aug 6, 2023 – 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Mastering Comedy for Cabaret Artists (with Séayoncé), Aug 8, 2023 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

EGG: Absolutely Fine, Aug 9, 2023 – Aug 10, 2023 7:00 PM

Roundhouse Comedy Festival Gala, Aug 9, 2023 – 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Sophie Duker: Shut Up & Look Cute (WIP), Aug 9, 2023 – Aug 16, 2023 9:00 PM

Jessica Fostekew’s The Hoovering Podcast - LIVE!, Aug 10, 2023 7:00 PM – 8:15 PM

Sukh Ojla: Work In Progress, Aug 11, 2023 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Are You JoKing: A Night of Drag King Comedy Excellence, Aug 11, 2023 9:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Ray Badran: Work In Progress, Aug 12, 2023 –7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Helen Bauer: Grand Supreme Darling Princess (WIP), Aug 12, 2023 – Aug 13, 2023 9:00 PM

Jen Ives: Work In Progress, Aug 13, 2023 – 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

An Evening with Christopher Bliss, Aug 16, 2023 – 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Roundhouse Comedy Festival Gala with Bridget Christie & Simon Amstell, Aug 16, 2023 – 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Jordan Brookes: Work In Progress, Aug 17, 2023 – 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Katherine Ryan & Friends, Aug 17, 2023 – 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

The Free Association Presents JACUZII, Aug 18, 2023 – 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Jamie MacDonald: Work In Progress, Aug 18, 2023 – 9:00 PM – 10:10 PM

Dan Cook: Loud Bit, Quiet Bit, Loud Bit, Quiet Bit, Aug 19, 2023 – 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

James Acaster: Hecklers Welcome, Aug 19, 2023 – Aug 22, 2023 8:00 PM

Zach Zimmerman, Aug 19, 2023 – 9:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Daliso Chaponda: Work In Progress, Aug 20, 2023 – 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Kane Brown: Don’t Listen to Me, I Chat S**t, Aug 20, 2023 – 9:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Roundhouse Comedy Festival Closing Gala with Mawaan, Aug 23, 2023 – 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM

How to get tickets