Round the World race to return to cyclone-hit Whitsundays

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) -- The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race will return during its 11th edition to the Whitsundays, which was devastated earlier this year when powerful Cyclone Debbie slammed into the tropical north coast of Queensland state.

Organizers on Thursday said the 2017-18 edition of the 40,000-nautical mile ocean race will arrive at Airlie Beach in the World Heritage listed Whitsunday region next January.

The international crew and fleet of 12 70-foot ocean racing vessels will berth at the Abell Point Marina.

Airlie Beach will mark the end of an all-Australian Leg, the fourth in the eight-leg global route. Other stops in Australia include Fremantle, Western Australia and the Sydney-Hobart Yacht Race.

The race will start in Liverpool, England on Aug. 20.