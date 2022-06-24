Round round, baby: Are we on the verge of a girl group renaissance?

Ellie Muir
·5 min read
Girl groups once ruled the UK Top 40, along with our CD collections, pub quizzes, karaoke nights and wardrobes (Getty/PA/The Independent)
Girl groups once ruled the UK Top 40, along with our CD collections, pub quizzes, karaoke nights and wardrobes (Getty/PA/The Independent)

The year is 2003. Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Doherty of the Sugababes are on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, dressed in matching low-waist, stonewashed bootcut jeans, black T-shirts and hoop earrings. They sway their hips from side to side, as thousands of gooey-eyed fans chant their lyrics back to them. Their harmonies are bewitching; choreography slick; style unmistakably Noughties. This is the era of the Great British Girlband.

This weekend, the original Sugababes will reunite on the stage of Glastonbury for the first time in 19 years. They’re the only UK girl group on the lineup, and are performing just over a month after pop trio Little Mix went on hiatus to pursue solo careers. At first glance, the future landscape of girl groups in contemporary pop looks decidedly flat. Is there any hope of a renaissance?

Girl groups once ruled the UK Top 40, along with our CD collections, pub quizzes, karaoke nights and wardrobes. In 2002, you could turn on the radio to hear Girls Aloud’s raucous “Sound of the Underground”, Atomic Kitten’s cover of “The Tide Is High”, or Sugababes’ assertive “Freak Like Me”. All best-selling singles, and all songs that championed rebellion and good old-fashioned Girl Power.

Publicist Simon Jones remembers that era well. How could he not? He’s worked with some of the UK’s biggest pop bands: Mis-Teeq, Blue, McFly, One Direction and Little Mix. “The landscape has changed so massively that I don’t know how a group like [Little Mix] would break through now,” Jones, who runs his own PR company, tells me. “We don’t really have a massive reality competition that launches TV stars anymore. The X Factor was a showcase to the nation. Every Saturday and Sunday night, you’re building a ready-made fanbase for when you leave the show.” Like clockwork, the final would air on a weekend, with the winner’s single released on Monday: “Everyone would go out and buy it and you’d see these massive amounts of sales.”

When Little Mix won The X Factor final in 2011, they sold 210,000 copies of their winning single, a cover of “Cannonball” by Damien Rice. They were the last new girl band to enter the UK Top 40. “Maybe for those artists to flourish, we need that sort of platform again,” Jones suggests. Right now, he would be reluctant to introduce a new girl band to his star-studded roster. Gone are the days when a feature in Smash Hits or Top of the Pops could launch a new act. “I’ve been offered a lot in the last five years that I’ve just said no to,” he says. “Because those avenues of launching those acts don’t exist anymore.”

The British wave of girl groups in the Nineties and Noughties were often manufactured by their labels. Sugababes were put together in 1998 by Ron Tom, six years after he founded All Saints. Mis-Teeq were formed with the help of Louise Porter and her production company Big Out Ltd (at one point including Tina Barrett in their lineup, before she joined S Club 7). The future members of the Spice Girls turned up to audition at London’s Danceworks studios in 1993, after managers Bob and Chris Herbert placed an ad in the hopes of forming a girl group to compete with the boy bands of the time.

Breaking into a market dominated by solo artists is challenging commercially and economically, according to Adam Klein, who works with Fascination Management, the label responsible for Girls Aloud, All Saints and The Saturdays. “It’s easier to make a living from selling records and touring when you’re sharing the proceeds with less people and less other band members,” he says. “Not to mention the choreography and vocal coaching often needed to finesse a group of people who may start off as strangers into sleek chart-conquerors such as Little Mix, Blackpink or Girls Aloud.”

But there is hope. Steadily growing their fanbase are FLO, who look set to pick up Little Mix’s sparkly baton. Formed of Renée Downer, Stella Quaresma and Jorja Douglas, all 20, the trio met in school and bonded over a shared love of singing. But it wasn’t until they bumped into each other at an audition that they chose to start performing together. Now signed to Island, FLO’s debut single “Cardboard Box” already has over four million streams. It’s a very promising start, says Jones. “They broke through because they’ve got a really brilliant song and everybody is excited [about it].” A tale of post-breakup vengeance, “Cardboard Box” trades in fluttering harmonies, captivating solos and the kind of inspiring, empowering defiance that made stars out of their predecessors.

Sugababes in 2001 (Richard Young/Shutterstock)
Sugababes in 2001 (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

“There’s nothing more powerful than talented women coming together to create music,” the group’s members tell me over email. “We felt the world really needed a new group making great music - so why not take it into our own hands!” They grew up listening to Spice Girls and Destiny’s Child, combining their love of both to create a fresh R&B sound. Though the trio admit that breaking into the industry is never easy, the unity of being in a girl group keeps them going. “We feel grateful to be navigating the more challenging parts together,” they say. “Being a successful girl group is not easy but we love what we do and can only hope everyone loves our music as much as we do.”

Jones is adamant that there is still huge demand for this kind of group among music fans. “I think the audience and the appetite is always there,” he says. “The Spice Girls, Sugababes, Girls Aloud and Little Mix, all had a dual fan base – a lot of young girls and a lot of teenagers. But at the same time, they’ve got a massive LGBTQ+ fan base.” For Klein, the recipe for success is in a breakout single. “It only takes one truly great single from a believable band to turn the tide back towards girl bands again,” he says. “I’m confident it will happen, and the next great girl band is no doubt around the corner.”

Follow live Glastonbury updates here.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Senators named preferred bidder for LeBreton Flats site as team eyes downtown arena

    OTTAWA — The dream of a downtown arena for the Ottawa Senators is back on. The National Capital Commission announced Thursday a group led by the NHL franchise is the preferred bidder for LeBreton Flats and has signed a memorandum of understanding for the development of a "major event centre." The proposal slated for the site just west of Parliament Hill would serve as the Senators' new home and also be comprised of mixed-use development. The Capital Sports Development Inc. — which includes the t

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Oilers' Woodcroft says minors prepared him for coaching success

    EDMONTON — Jay Woodcroft went from a prominent role behind an NHL bench to riding the buses in the American Hockey League. Now back in the big leagues as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, Woodcroft says he wouldn't be where he is today without the chance to hone his skills in the minors. Woodcroft and Oilers general manager and president of hockey operations Ken Holland addressed the media on Wednesday, a day after the coach and the NHL club agreed to a three-year contract extension. The 45-yea

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.

  • After trading first-round pick last season, Raptors ready for 33rd pick in NBA draft

    TORONTO — Settling into his seat on the podium at the Toronto Raptors' pre-draft media availability Tuesday, general manager Bobby Webster couldn't help but open with a quip. "It's not like having the No. 4 pick is it?" he said with a smile. Unlike last year when the Raptors hit a home run by taking Scottie Barnes with their lottery pick, the buzz has been rather muted ahead of Thursday's NBA draft in Brooklyn. Toronto traded its first-round pick earlier this year and will have just one second-r

  • Calgary's QB Bo Levi Mitchell listed as questionable ahead of game against Edmonton

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders listed quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell as questionable for Saturday's game against the Edmonton Elks in the team's injury report Thursday. Mitchell took limited reps in Thursday's practice at McMahon Stadium. The 32-year-old Texan had a foot injury, the team indicated in its daily injury report. "He said he was a little sore, but other than that, I don't have anything to report," Stampeder head coach Dave Dickenson said following practice. "Hopefully everything's go

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • NHL Draft: Blue Jackets' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Columbus Blue Jackets have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, but will need to transition its talent to the next level if they want to compete for a playoff spot.

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th