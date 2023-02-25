Round 3 of the All-Washington Taco Bracket is open. Vote now to decide the Final Four

Only eight Washington restaurants and taquerias remain. But some cities didn’t make the cut.

We’ve reached the third round of voting in the All-Washington Taco Bracket. We initially included 32 of your favorite restaurants in the Tacoma, Bellingham, Olympia and Tri-Cities regions, and after two rounds of voting, it looks like the best taco in the Evergreen State hails from the South Puget Sound.

Last week you voted out some pretty popular taco spots in Washington, such as Kennewick’s El Fat Cat Grill and Olympia’s Tacos California, but that doesn’t mean the final eight options are any less delicious. This week, some tight matchups are on the docket for a spot in the Final Four, including Tacoma duo Taqueria El Sabor against Los Tapatios and Olympia’s Tacos2hermanos versus Shelton’s Taqueria Las Palmas.

Those are just two of the four head-to-head pairings you can help decide this week. Scroll down to vote for your favorite Washington taco joints, and check out past results below the poll.

Voting closes at 9 a.m. Friday, March 3.

Previous results