Round 2 results, news from RBC Heritage: Cantlay comes on strong; fans surprised by deer

Patrick Cantlay of Jupiter, Florida is the new leader at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing after a wild and windy second round Friday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

Cantlay, the 2021 FedEx Cup champion, is nine under par after firing a four-under 67 Friday, leaving him two shots ahead of Robert Streb of Shawnee, Kansas, who also shot a 67 during the second day of tournament play.

Patrick Cantlay on the 7th hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island.

At six under par, four players are three strokes off the lead and tied for third place — Cameron Young, of Jupiter, the first-round leader; Joel Dahmen of Scottsdale, Arizona; Cameron Tringale, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; Aaron Wise, of Jupiter; and Erik van Rooyen, of Johannesburg, South Africa.

Two players with South Carolina ties remain in the hunt.

Matthew NeSmith, of North Augusta, shot a three-under 68 Friday to fall to four under par, leaving him tied for 14th and five strokes behind the lead. Lucas Glover, who is originally from Greenville, is six strokes off the pace and tied for 23rd.

The final two rounds are Saturday and Sunday.

Alligators, meanwhile, have been known to disrupt play at Harbour Town Golf Links, but deer stole the show Friday.

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry were hitting their second shots at the par-four 8th hole when two deer appeared from the woods and darted onto the fairway. One ran into the gallery of spectators. The other ran onto the green, down into the bunker, then did a U-turn and ran back into the woods.

It was the weather, though, that really disrupted play Friday.

“The wind was gusting up to 30 mph coming in and made the last five holes really tough,” said Brendon Todd, of Georgia, who shot two under for the day, and bogeyed two of the last five after five birdies on the first 13 holes.

Notables

Matt Kuchar, of St. Simons Island, five under, is tied for eighth; last year’s winner, Stewart Cink, is even after two rounds and tied for 55th. Davis Love III, of St. Simons Island, missed the cut (plus 3). Columbia native Dustin Johnson missed the cut (plus 1) and Morgan Hoffmann, who played in his first PGA Tour event this week since 2019, was plus 1 for two rounds, just missing the cut of even par. Hoffmann was diagnosed with MS in 2017. Jordan Spieth is five under and tied for eighth.

South Carolina players

Kevin Kisner, of Aiken (plus 1); Wesley Bryan, a Columbia native (plus 2); and Bryson Nimmer, of Bluffton (plus 6), missed the cut.

Hot shots

Cameron Tringale has posted 69-67 to sit six under through 36 holes. His best round in three previous appearances was 72.

Weather

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a high of 77 and a 30% chance of rain.

Tee times

