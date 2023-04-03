Round 2 of the Women's Six Nations as told by TikTok

England scored 12 tries against Italy in Northampton to go top of the table

Round 2 of the 2023 TikTok Women’s Six Nations had it all: all-around French dominance, a fiery grudge match and England delivering a perfect dozen.

But if you missed any of it, we have the perfect way to relive it: through TikTok.

Six Nations Rugby, the official organising body responsible for the TikTok Women’s Six Nations, broke all fan engagement records in 2022 and highlighted its commitment to giving the women’s game the best possible platform to grow.

The 2023 edition of the Championship stands to build on this progress, with even bigger crowds expected, more international broadcasters covering all the action and unprecedented social and digital promotion for the heroes of the women’s game.

Catch up on all the match action, and the stuff you do not see on TV, starting with Ireland welcoming France to Cork.

France bring the style on and off the pitch

France arrived to Musgrave Park suited and booted but having swapped their crisp white trainers for their rugby boots, the style did not stop.

Captain Audrey Forlani had already crossed for France in the eighth minute before Caroline Boujard brought the flair.

Chasing down her own grubber kick and making it to the line just in time to move France 10-0 ahead inside the opening quarter of an hour.

Ireland battled valiantly but were met be ferocious defence from French with even two-try centre Gabrielle Vernier getting in on the act.

Cyrielle Banet got the try she deserved in the second half, ending the match having made a game-high 120 metres.

Pauline Bourdon earned Player of the Match as she scored twice, denying herself a hat-trick to selflessly pass to Vernier when only centimetres from the try line.

Despite the 53-3 loss, the Irish fans were full of admiration for their girls in green.

Wales and Scotland serve up a spicy encounter

Attention quickly turned to Edinburgh where anyone who was anyone was at the DAM Health Stadium to see Scotland go for revenge against Wales.

And while the backs had a day out in Ireland, it was the forwards turn to show what they could do in Scotland.

Story continues

Sisilia Tuipulotu added two more tries, and a second TikTok Player of the Match award, to her tally as she opened the scoring for Wales.

Her fellow front row Gwenllian Pyrs also crossed before hooker Lana Skeldon brought Scotland back into the game to narrow Wales’ lead to just two points at half-time.

Pyrs scored again before winger Coreen Grant hit back for Scotland combining pace and agility to fire Scotland up.

In a topsy-turvy game, Tuipulotu got her second of the match before Chloe Rollie responded with another impressive sprinting finish.

Replacement Ffion Lewis made certain of the win with a try on 78 minutes, with the Wales front row then departing the pitch a minute later after a mammoth performance to see their side to a 34-22 win.

England put on a show in Northampton

England had seen France and Wales go two from two on Saturday and were determined to match them on Sunday.

And match them they did, the Red Roses scored 12 tries in Northampton, with Claudia MacDonald adding another try to her already lengthy highlight reel.

MacDonald was forced off with injury before she could claim her hat-trick with the rest of the back three, Abby Dow and Jess Breach, crossing three and four times respectively.

Everyone wanted a piece of Dow, but it was Beatrice Rigoni who went away with the prized possession of the full-back's shirt.

She was not the only England player in demand, with Player of the Match Sarah Bern the number one attraction post-match as she interacted with fans.

Bern was highly impressive as an unofficial member of the back three, assisting two tries with her powerful runs down the line as she made 138 metres with 14 carries.

The TikTok Women’s Six Nations takes a fallow week before roaring back into action on 15 April.

If you are missing your women’s rugby fix, relive all the action from the first two pulsating rounds on TikTok.

For all the latest TikTok Women’s Six Nations news, information, and details on how to watch the Championship, visit: https://womens.sixnationsrugby.com/