Round 1 2022 Draft Recap: Jets & Lions get big pieces on both sides, AJ Brown & Marquise Brown get traded

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Charles Robinson and Eric Edholm react to the first round of Thursday night's NFL draft.

It was hyped as one of the least predictable drafts of all time, and for an hour or so during the middle of the round one, it was. Six wide receivers went off the board in quick succession, while the Philadelphia Eagles traded for A.J. Brown and Arizona Cardinals traded for Marquise Brown. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who were expected to draft a quarterback went with local kid Kenny Pickett while Malik Willis needs to wait another day to hear his name called.

Charles & Eric talk about the two veteran trades, Jets and Lions making big moves and the Packers avoiding wide receivers...again.

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts