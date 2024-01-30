Roughriders sign veteran defensive lineman Lanier to one-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II to a one-year contract extension Tuesday.

Lanier was eligible to become a free agent next month.

The six-foot-six, 285-pound Lanier saw action at both defensive end and tackle last season in 14 regular-season games last season with Saskatchewan.

He registered 19 tackles (two for loss), five sacks and a fumble recovery.

Lanier is entering his fourth season with Saskatchewan.

Before coming to Canada, Lanier spent five seasons in the NFL with Washington (2016-18), the Los Angeles Chargers (2018-20), Kansas City (2020) and New Orleans (2020).





Source: Johnson Jr. agrees to terms to remain with Redblacks

OTTAWA — Linebacker Gary Johnson Jr. is returning to the Ottawa Redblacks.

According to a league source, the 27-year-old American agreed to terms on a one-year extension with Ottawa on Tuesday. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the Redblacks haven't formally announced the move.

The six-foot, 230-pound Johnson was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 13.

Johnson appeared in 11 regular-season games last season, his first with Ottawa. He registered eight special-teams tackles and forced one fumble.

During the off-season, Johnson had workouts with both the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots.

Johnson began his CFL career with Saskatchewan, spending three seasons with the club.

The native of Douglas, Ala., played collegiately at Texas, recording 150 tackles (22.5 for loss), 8.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles over 26 career games.





Montreal Alouettes release veteran running back William Stanback

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes and American running back William Stanback have mutually parted ways.

The Alouettes announced they've released Stanback, at the player's request

"After several meetings with Will and his camp, he informed us that he wanted to be granted his early release before the start of free agency," Montreal GM Danny Maciocia said in a statement. "We have decided to honour his wishes.

"We'd like to thank Will for his years of faithful service."

Montreal also lost Canadian defensive lineman Lwal Uguak to the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback spent five seasons with Montreal, cracking the 1,000-yard rushing plateau twice (2019, '21). His best campaign was 2021 when he led the CFL in rushing with 1,176 yards.

Stanback ran for 800 yards on 147 carries (5.4-yard average) and two touchdowns last season as Montreal captured the Grey Cup.

Stanback appeared in 62 career games with Montreal, rushing for 3,716 yards on 625 carries (5.9-yard average) with 11 TDs. He also 107 catches for 1,058 yards and four touchdowns.

The six-foot-five, 271-pound Uguak had 17 tackles and four sacks last season, his first with Montreal. The Alouettes selected the Edmonton native in the first round, No. 7 overall, in the 2023 CFL draft out of Texas Christian University.

In 2022, the Horned Frogs reached the NCAA championship game against Georgia before dropping a 65-7 decision to the Bulldogs.





B.C. Lions sign linebacker Woods to two-year contract extension

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions signed American linebacker Josh Woods to a two-year contract extension Tuesday.

Woods was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 13.

Woods appeared in all of B.C.'s 218 regular-season games last year, recording 54 total tackles (45 defence, nine special teams) and two interceptions. He also scored one defensive touchdown.

The six-foot-two, 234-pound Woods enters his fourth CFL season, all with B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.

