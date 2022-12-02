Roughriders sign defensive back Jordan Beaulieu to one-year contract extension

REGINA — Canadian defensive back Jordan Beaulieu signed a one-year contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.

The five-foot-11 Beaulieu first signed with Saskatchewan in July and played in 10 games, making four defensive tackles and six special teams tackles.

Beaulieu was selected by the Edmonton Elks in the third round, 24th overall, of the 2018 CFL Draft and spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the team.

He had two defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles over 30 games with Edmonton.

Beaulieu then spent 2021 with the Ottawa Redblacks, seeing action in five games.

The Montreal native played three collegiate seasons (2014-17) at Western University in London, Ont.

Over the course of 24 U Sports games, the former Mustang earned 48 tackles, two sacks, five tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, five pass breakups and one blocked kick. He was named to the OUA All-Rookie team in 2014.

Also Friday, the Calgary Stampeders signed American wide receiver Andrew Parchment.

Parchment signed with the NFL's Carolina Panthers earlier this year as an undrafted free agent.

He played his senior college season at Florida State and in 12 games including four starts for the Seminoles, he made 24 receptions for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

Parchment transferred to Florida State after two seasons at Kansas. IHe had 89 catches for 1,028 yards and nine touchdowns in 20 games, including 19 starts, for the Jayhawks,

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022.

The Canadian Press