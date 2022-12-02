Roughriders sign defensive back Jordan Beaulieu to one-year contract extension

·1 min read

REGINA — Canadian defensive back Jordan Beaulieu signed a one-year contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.

The five-foot-11 Beaulieu first signed with Saskatchewan in July and played in 10 games, making four defensive tackles and six special teams tackles.

Beaulieu was selected by the Edmonton Elks in the third round, 24th overall, of the 2018 CFL Draft and spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the team.

He had two defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles over 30 games with Edmonton.

Beaulieu then spent 2021 with the Ottawa Redblacks, seeing action in five games.

The Montreal native played three collegiate seasons (2014-17) at Western University in London, Ont.

Over the course of 24 U Sports games, the former Mustang earned 48 tackles, two sacks, five tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, five pass breakups and one blocked kick. He was named to the OUA All-Rookie team in 2014.

Also Friday, the Calgary Stampeders signed American wide receiver Andrew Parchment.

Parchment signed with the NFL's Carolina Panthers earlier this year as an undrafted free agent.

He played his senior college season at Florida State and in 12 games including four starts for the Seminoles, he made 24 receptions for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

Parchment transferred to Florida State after two seasons at Kansas. IHe had 89 catches for 1,028 yards and nine touchdowns in 20 games, including 19 starts, for the Jayhawks,

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • United States sanctions two more Haitian politicians, accuses them of drug trafficking

    The United States has added two more Haitian politicians to its sanctions list, accusing them of engaging in illicit drug trafficking.

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named the AFC Offensive Player of Month for November

    Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes capped off November by collecting another NFL award.

  • Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith Answer Our Piping Hot Baking Show Questions, Preview Roku's U.S. Celebrity Special

    Great British Baking Show judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are packing up the tent and bringing it across the pond. (Well, actually, the tent is still in the UK. We’ll explain.) The beloved baking experts are lending their finely honed palates to a new incarnation of The Great American Baking Show for the Roku […]

  • The Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2022

    After 13 years of marriage (and months of speculation), Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen officially divorced on Oct. 28. As of October 2022, Bündchen was reportedly "done" trying to make things work, with a source telling PEOPLE, "She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."

  • Nurse Lucy Letby helped to make celebratory banner to mark baby reaching 100 days old - then tried to kill her, court hears

    Lucy Letby helped to create a banner to celebrate a premature baby reaching 100 days old - then tried to kill her, a court has heard. Doctors at Wirral's Arrowe Park Hospital gave the girl a 5% chance of survival, but she stabilised and months later was well enough to be transferred to the Countess of Chester Hospital, where nurse Ms Letby worked.

  • Cruise Passenger Who Survived 20 Hours Overboard Has No Idea How He Fell

    Kathleen Flynn/ReutersThe 28-year-old Carnival cruise ship passenger who somehow stayed alive for 20 hours after falling overboard on Thanksgiving eve says the last thing he remembers onboard was winning an air guitar contest in one of the ship lounges. James Michael Grimes told ABC News in an interview that aired Friday morning that he likely passed out when he fell from the Carnival Valor into the water, but was so determined to survive he willed himself to stay afloat. “The next thing I know.

  • Moncton continues to hold back House of Nazareth grant money

    Moncton continues to withhold thousands of dollars of funding for one of the city's largest homeless shelters. The city has held back $37,500 in grant funding to House of Nazareth since 2021 because of concerns about how the shelter is run. The municipality says it needs the results of a review of the shelter by OrgCode Consulting commissioned by the charity's board this year. "We have not received the OrgCode report and what we require is an operational plan and demonstration that they are foll

  • Government to un-redact text messages, notes of PMO staff at Emergencies Act inquiry

    OTTAWA — Lawyers for "Freedom Convoy" organizers have won their bid to get access to unredacted versions of 20 documents at the Public Order Emergency Act. Lawyer Brendan Miller applied to have the public inquiry release information in government documents that it had blacked-out, arguing the information should not be protected by parliamentary privilege. Commissioner Paul Rouleau says the Government of Canada has agreed to release the unredacted documents voluntarily. The documents include writ

  • Pascal Siakam on return vs. Cavaliers, watching from the bench

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses how he felt in his return to the lineup and what he noticed as an observer on the bench while he was out.

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Nick Nurse on change to starting lineup vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses why he made changes to his starting lineup, how Pascal Siakam looked in his return and more.

  • Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way. The second straight

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Herbert rallies Chargers to 25-24 win over Cardinals

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler with 15 seconds left, then hit Gerald Everett for a 2-point conversion to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 25-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Ekeler just got into the end zone for the TD that moved the Chargers within one, capping a seven-play, 38-yard drive that lasted 1:33. The ball hit the pylon as he dived toward the corner. That set up a bold call by coach Brandon Staley, who opted for the winni

  • Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a five-game homestand by ending its third double-digit skid in less than 12 months. Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders, who had won four in a row. The rebuilding Flyers won seven of their first 12 games u

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,