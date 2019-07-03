Harris, Banks, Thomas Erlington named CFL top performers for June

TORONTO — Edmonton quarterback Trevor Harris, Hamilton receiver Brandon Banks, and Tiger-Cats running back Sean Thomas Erlington are the CFL's top performers for June.

Harris leads the league in passing with 1,086 yards and is tied for first with six touchdown passes. He has completed nearly 72 per cent of his passes so far in his first season with the Eskimos, who are off to a 2-1 start to the season..

Banks leads the league with 334 receiving yards and sits second with 20 receptions. He has also been impressive on special teams, and returned a missed field-goal 113 yards for a touchdown against the Argonauts in Week 2.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Through three games, Banks has accumulated 513 all-purpose yards for the 3-0 Ticats.

Montreal native Thomas Erlington has 417 combined yards (193 receiving, 224 rushing) – fourth most in the CFL.

The former Montreal Carabin has averaged 7.0 yards per carry this season.

Earlier, the CFL announced Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo, Calgary Stampeders receiver Eric Rogers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive lineman Ja'Gared Davis as the top performers for Week 3.

Fajardo, in his second career start, completed 24-of-31 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns (including a 98-yarder to Kyran Moore) as the Roughriders beat the Toronto Argonauts 32-7 on Canada Day. Fajardo also rushed for a touchdown.

Rogers had nine catches for 100 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner, as the Stamps rallied to beat the B.C. Lions 36-32 on Saturday.

Davis had three sacks, seven defensive tackles, a tackle for a loss and a pass knockdown in a 41-10 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Friday.

Through three weeks, no player has earned more than one top-performer honour.

The Canadian Press