Roughriders extend American defensive lineman Pete Robertson

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders continue to bolster their defence ahead of CFL free agency, signing defensive lineman Pete Robertson to a contract extension.

Robertson, 29, initially signed with the Riders in February 2020 and played 10 regular-season games for Saskatchewan last season, chalking up 10 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles and five sacks.

The native of Longview, Texas, also made two playoff appearances, registering six more defensive tackles, three special teams tackles and one sack.

Robertson previously spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and Washington Football Team, tallying four tackles over six regular-season NFL games between 2016 and 2019.

The six-foot-two, 243-pound Robertson played five seasons at Texas Tech, notching 227 career tackles, 22 sacks, eight pass knockdowns, seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a touchdown.

The CFL's free agency period opens Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2022.

The Canadian Press