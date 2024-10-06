Roughriders edge Elks 28-24, clinch playoff berth

EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders are back in the Canadian Football League playoffs after two years on the outside looking in.

Trevor Harris passed for 358 yards and two touchdowns as the Roughriders clinched a post-season berth with a 28-24 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

It was the third straight win for Saskatchewan (8-7-1) which has triumphed in their past seven games at Commonwealth Stadium, dating back to 2019.

“We knew it was going to be a challenge coming into their building in the situation they are in, but our offence moved the ball, our cover teams were great all night, our return game was pretty darn good,” said Saskatchewan coach Corey Mace. “I am extremely proud of everybody in finding a way to get a victory.”

Harris said he was pleased to have the playoff hurdle accomplished.

“It is a relief,” he said. “It will be a quick celebration and then it is time to move on because we have bigger and better things we want to accomplish as a group.”

It was the third straight loss for the Elks (5-11-0) who still have the slimmest of hopes of making the playoffs through a crossover thanks to Hamilton’s 31-10 loss to Winnipeg on Friday.

“This team has been through hell and back again and tonight was another frustrating one,” said Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who passed for 379 yards and two touchdowns. “It was a case of so many what-ifs? Going into the half and coming out of the half, it was really unfortunate to turn the ball over back-to-back.

“Everything you can imagine going against us went against us.”

Edmonton was the sole team to hit the scoreboard in the first quarter, registering a punt single.

The Elks added a major 4:21 into the second quarter as Bethel-Thompson pitched it out to running back Javon Leake on a third-down gamble from the one and he took it wide into the end zone.

Saskatchewan responded in a big way just 37 seconds later as Harris hit a streaking Samuel Emilus with a long pass and he turned on the jets and blazed 88 yards for the touchdown. The Riders added a two-point convert pass to Dhel Duncan-Busby to tie the game.

Edmonton regained the lead with just under three minutes to play in the first half as Bethel-Thompson went deep into the end zone to Dillon Mitchell, who jumped up to record a 38-yard TD reception.

The Roughriders once again punched back with 55 seconds left in the second, as backup QB Shea Patterson took it in on a two-yard plunge.

Saskatchewan took the lead on the final play of the first half after a bizarre play where Elks receiver Eugene Lewis almost seemed to launch the ball into the hands of linebacker Adam Auclair for the interception, leading to a 50-yard field goal by Brett Lauther.

It was Saskatchewan’s Rolan Milligan Jr.’s turn to get his league-leading eighth pick of the season early in the third quarter, intercepting Bethel-Thompson at the Edmonton 40-yard-line, leading to a 13-yard field goal by Lauther.

Edmonton tied the game midway through the third as Bethel-Thompson completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Lewis, however the convert attempt hit the uprights.

Saskatchewan surged back in front with four minutes left in the third as Harris sent it deep to KeeSean Johnson, who won a jump ball at the one-yard line for a 28-yard TD.

Edmonton chipped away at the lead with six minutes to play as Boris Bede nailed a 36-yard field goal.

The Elks were pressing late but Rider Amari Henderson forced a fumble and teammate C.J. Reavis recovered to end the drive and secure the victory.

NOTES

It was the third and final meeting between the two teams this season. Saskatchewan won the opening game of the season 29-21 in Edmonton. The Elks bounced back on Aug. 3 in Regina, winning 42-31. … Elks running back Leake broke out with a 169-yard and three touchdown performance in that last game against Saskatchewan, and was back in the lineup on Saturday after missing the last two games with a thigh injury … The Elks also welcomed defensive back Darrius Bratton back into the fold. … Saskatchewan also had a key defensive back return in C. J. Reavis. … With Shawn Bane Jr. sidelined, receiver Jerreth Sterns returned to the Roughriders’ starting lineup. … Elks punter Jake Julien is on pace to shatter the CFL record for punt average. He came into the game averaging 54.4 yards. The record is 50.6 yards. … Thirteen of the previous 14 games between the two squads were decided in the final three minutes.

UP NEXT

Roughriders: Host the B.C. Lions (8-8) on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Elks: Visit the Calgary Stampeders (4-10-1) on Saturday, Oct. 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2024.

Shane Jones, The Canadian Press