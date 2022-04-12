'Rough and tumble politics': Senate primary in Ohio shows shifting tone among GOP candidates

Rick Rouan, USA TODAY
·6 min read
Mike Gibbons, left, and Josh Mandel exchange heated arguments at the FreedomWorks Forum for Ohio&#39;s Republican Senate Candidates on March 18, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. The forum was attended by candidates Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Jane Timken and JD Vance.
Mike Gibbons, left, and Josh Mandel exchange heated arguments at the FreedomWorks Forum for Ohio's Republican Senate Candidates on March 18, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. The forum was attended by candidates Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Jane Timken and JD Vance.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - When the Republicans running for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat gathered on stage for their final scheduled debate last week, the biggest presence in the room was roughly 1,000 miles away.

Former President Donald Trump hasn’t weighed in on the race, but he loomed large in the auditorium on Miami University’s campus in Oxford, Ohio.

Four of the top five candidates in the Republican field are seeking his endorsement, and their campaigns are littered with ex-aides to the former president. They echo Trump's grievances about a stolen election and parrot similar campaign rhetoric.

Ohio's GOP Senate primary is perhaps the most emblematic race in the country of the shift within – and Trump's hold over – the Republican Party. The campaigns have been confrontational and the candidates aggressive, representing a shift from the mild-mannered GOP Sen. Rob Portman they are angling to replace.

Officeholders like Portman, a mainstream conservative who regularly appears on Fox News but rarely delivers sound bites, are giving way to candidates looking to capitalize on outrage.

“Whoever replaces him is likely to be very different," said Robert Alexander said, a political science professor and founding director of the Institute for Civics and Public Policy at Ohio Northern University.

Related: Will he or won't he? What's holding up Donald Trump's endorsement in Ohio U.S. Senate race

'Outrage is working'

Portman surprised some observers when he decided against running for reelection in 2022. A veteran of both Bush administrations, he was an ally to Trump but also has worked across the aisle. He was part of the bipartisan group of senators who negotiated the infrastructure deal President Joe Biden signed into law last year.

Nathan Gonzales, editor and publisher of Inside Elections, described Portman as a traditional mainstream conservative Republican who has a moderate public persona.

“I think that’s more about tone than issues,” he said.

In the primary to replace him, that tone has shifted dramatically.

In the first debate, former state Treasurer Josh Mandel and financier Mike Gibbons went nose-to-nose, swearing at each other, and had to be separated.

Former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken dropped an ad earlier in the race that suggested the men she was running against are “overcompensating for their inadequacies."

Mandel and "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance both released ads this month defending themselves against charges of racism. Mandel, who has feuded with the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., walks across the Edmund Pettus bridge in an ad where he says “there’s nothing racist about stopping critical race theory.” Vance starts his spot asking “Are you a racist? Do you hate Mexicans?”

The candidate who most resembles Portman, state Sen. Matt Dolan, has purposefully avoided comparisons to Trump, and recent internal polls released by other candidates campaigns and supporters show him running behind.

Portman's office did not respond to an interview request. Portman has backed Timken as his replacement, but other Republicans with national brands have thrown in behind other candidates.

Two other Republican candidates, Neil Patel and Mark Pukita, didn't qualify for the final debate stage.

Several candidates have suggested that Rep. Tim Ryan, who faces Democratic primary opponents in attorney Morgan Harper and tech executive Traci Johnson, has been the biggest beneficiary of the heated GOP primary.

The Republican candidates, though, are likely to keep pressing the brand of Republican politics that helped Trump carry the state twice by 8 points, Alexander said.

“Their polling must be telling them that outrage is working," he said. "The more outrage the better.”

Jane Timken speaks at the FreedomWorks Forum for Ohio&#39;s Republican Senate Candidates on March 18, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The forum was attended by candidates Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Jane Timken and JD Vance.
Jane Timken speaks at the FreedomWorks Forum for Ohio's Republican Senate Candidates on March 18, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The forum was attended by candidates Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Jane Timken and JD Vance.

Republican 'crossroads'

The latest debate was notable in that it most closely resembled a typical election. Between policy discussions and primary voter appeals, the candidates traded barbs over past statements and positions.

But Mandel offered the broadest critique of the Republican Party, saying the conservative movement was "at a crossroads" and invoking Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, GOP members of Congress who voted for Trump's impeachment.

“They need to be eradicated from the Republican Party," Mandel said.

Vance echoed some of Mandel's disdain for establishment Republicans, saying "the old way of doing politics in the Republican Party is just not going to cut it."

'People ought to get used to seeing us': More Black women are running for office

While Alexander said some of the rhetoric is bluster to try to stand out in a crowded field, he said it also is taking advantage of a shift among Republican voters in Ohio. Other experts said the realignment doesn't stop at the Buckeye State's borders.

Sabato's Crystal Ball editor Kyle Kondik said there is a "radicalization" happening on both sides of American politics, though he said it has been more prevalent among Republicans.

Candidates have adopted a more aggressive tone, echoing complaints that date at least as far back as the 1980's, when Newt Gingrich rose to power in the House and talk radio exploded.

“The tension level is just really high,” said Kondik, an Ohio native who has written books about the state's politics. “I think a lot of observers would love for the temperature to get turned down on American politics and yet there are no signs of that happening.”

'Angry' politics across the US

The temperature is rising not just in Ohio but in races across the country.

“I think we’re in an era of this angry, rough and tumble politics," said Marty Cohen, a political science professor at James Madison University in Virginia and co-author of a book on party politics.

In Missouri, Republicans have called on former Gov. Eric Greitens to drop out of the race to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt. Greitens has denied accusations of domestic violence made by his ex-wife

Sean Parnell, a Republican Trump initially endorsed in Pennsylvania's Senate race, dropped out amid allegations of physical abuse. Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker also has faced accusations that he threatened his ex-wife.

GOP politics: As Trump and McConnell feud over GOP's future, Republican candidates tread lightly

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has stressed the need for Republicans to have "electable candidates" in competitive races, but the GOP also has whiffed on recruiting some high-profile candidates, including Govs. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire and Doug Ducey of Arizona.

Ducey said his decision in part was related to not wanting to be a roadblock to a Democratic White House for two years.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talk on the escalator as senators gather for a briefing on the war in Ukraine, in Washington, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Experts describe Portman, who is not seeking reelection, as a traditional conservative with a moderate tone.
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talk on the escalator as senators gather for a briefing on the war in Ukraine, in Washington, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Experts describe Portman, who is not seeking reelection, as a traditional conservative with a moderate tone.

Stopping President Joe Biden has been a key talking point for Ohio's Senate candidates. At their latest debate, the candidates pitched themselves as the best option to stand against Biden and "the radical left."

Even Dolan, who has acknowledged the legitimacy of Biden's election as president and lamented the shift within politics, said he would hold Biden accountable.

“We can achieve Republican principles and execute our Republican ideas without destroying the character of people who disagree with us," he said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Midterm election: Ohio Senate primary shows shift among Republicans

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Roslovic scores 3, Columbus beats Detroit 5-4 in OT

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Roslovic had three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, and added an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 Saturday night. The Red Wings got goals from Dylan Larkin and Jakub Vrána, his second of the game, in the final few minutes of regulation to tie the game at 4-4. Roslovic gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 13:14 of the first period before Vrana tied it at 13:41 of the second when he scored on a breakaway. He skated around defenseman

  • Auston Matthews scores goal No. 55 to break single-season Leafs record

    Auston Matthews tallied his 55th goal of the season on Thursday to break a 40-year-old franchise record, before putting home the OT winner for good measure.

  • Who is Jadon Sancho?

    Jadon Sancho is one of the most exciting players in the Premier League. Why?

  • 76ers, Bucks or Celtics? Who is the best playoff matchup for Raptors?

    The Raptors will play one of three teams in the playoffs. Here's how they match up, from best to worst.

  • McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacifi

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Shesterkin stops 30 as Rangers again beat Penguins 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for New York, which is 6-1-1 in its last eight games — including three victories against Pittsburgh. With Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby a late scratch with a non-COVID illness, the Pen

  • Shaq walks back prediction that 76ers will sweep Raptors

    Shaquille O'Neal is going to feel the wrath of Toronto Raptors fans.

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • 'It's playoff time to me': Pascal Siakam after win vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses not letting foul calls impact how he plays, his friendship with Joel Embiid, how he celebrated his birthday and why he's entered playoff mode. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors content.

  • Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin has wrist surgery; expected to make full recovery

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game

  • This chaotic collaborative online fan art project keeps the Battle of Alberta rivalry alive

    Alberta's celebrated sporting rivalry — between the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames — reached a whole new level and an entirely new platform last week. It started as a single pixel as part of a rare online fan art project on the social media platform Reddit and quickly turned into the latest Battle of Alberta. Reddit is a discussion website that consists of threads or communities called subreddits where users come together to discuss specific topics. One specific subreddit, r/Place, creat

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.