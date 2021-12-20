Rough surf sweeps away man picking opihi on rocky Hawaii shore, officials say

A search continues for a 47-year-old man who fell into heavy surf while picking opihi in Hawaii, fire officials told news outlets.

Opihi, a type of limpet or snail, were eaten by early Hawaiians and are still a popular food, according to the Waikiki Aquarium.

The man and a friend were picking opihi on a rocky shore at Kaiwi Point at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, when he fell into the ocean, KHON reported.

The man’s friend dove in to try to help him but was sucked under and lost sight of him, Hawaii News Now reported.

A search by firefighters, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and a state Department of Land and Natural Resources vessel failed to find the missing man, The Honolulu Star Advertiser said. Searchers continued their efforts Sunday.

Opihi live on rocky shorelines, where they cling to rocks with a muscular foot that acts as a suction cup, the Waikiki Aquarium said.

They can be dangerous to collect and a state law limits opihi pickers to gather them only for personal use.

