Rough sleeping in England rises for first time in half a decade

Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

Rough sleeping in England rose last year for the first time in half a decade, official figures show, as the cost of living crisis helped push more people on to the streets.

An estimated 3,069 people spent the night sleeping rough in 2022, an annual increase of 26%, the biggest year-on-year rise since 2015 and 74% higher than 2010 – the year these statistics were first collected.

The rise represents a blow to the government’s 2019 manifesto promise to “end the blight of rough sleeping” by 2024. It reverses several years of progress, which has seen rough sleeper numbers fall from a high of 4,751 in 2017.

Homelessness charities said the figures were shocking and should set alarm bells ringing over a problem that is showing renewed resilience despite a series of government initiatives and promises.

However, ministers will take solace from the fact that 2022 figures are lower than pre-Covid levels in 2019. The pandemic saw numbers drop significantly as a result of the Everyone In policy of housing rough sleepers in hotels.

Rough sleeper estimates are based on a single night snapshot of people either bedding down or about to bed down on the streets, tents, doorways or encampments. It does not include people in shelters or hostels. Charities argue the estimates underplay the true scale of the problem.

The estimates showed rough sleeping increasing in all regions of England, with London and the south-east accounting for almost half of the rise. At local authority level, Westminster council, saw the most rough sleepers (up 63 to 250).

The biggest percentage rises in rough sleeping were seen in: Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, where estimates more than doubled to 64; Leicester (up 325% to 34); and Waltham Forest (up 440% to 27). Peterborough saw the biggest decrease in numbers, from 36 to 24 (down 33%).

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of the total rough sleepers (1,966) were from the UK. Some 632 people (21%) were EU nationals, and 179 people (6%) were from outside both the EU and the UK. Some 10% were classified as “not known”.

Story continues

A Department for Levelling Up spokesperson said: “Over half a million households have been prevented from becoming homeless or supported into settled accommodation since 2018 and rough sleeping remains well below pre-pandemic levels. But we know there is more to do to help families at risk of losing their homes and to end rough sleeping for good.”

Matt Downie, Crisis chief executive, said: “These figures confirm the grim reality that the Westminster government will fail to meet its commitment to end rough sleeping by next year. The fact that homelessness is once again on the rise is frankly shames our society and if alarms bells weren’t ringing across government they should be now.”

Rick Henderson, chief executive of Homeless Link, said: “The 26% rise is evidence of how the cost of living crisis has exacerbated longstanding drivers of homelessness, such as a shortage of affordable housing, an often punitive welfare system and increasingly stretched health services.”