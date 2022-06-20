With a rough Rogers outing and no clutch hits, Marlins drop road trip finale to Mets

Trevor Rogers seemingly all season has been looking for answers to his struggles on the mound. The Miami Marlins’ left-handed pitcher and runner-up for National League Rookie of the Year just a season ago has seldom found success in 2022.

And he’s trying to figure out his problems, tweaking his mechanics and trying to rid himself of bad habits, all while pitching every fifth game.

It’s been a frustrating process, one that continued on Monday in the Marlins’ 6-0 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field that dropped Miami to 29-36 on the season and 4-6 on this three-city road trip that started in Houston and continued through Philadelphia before ending in New York.

Rogers allowed four runs (three earned runs) on five hits, two walks and a wild pitch. There were some bright spots — he struck out seven and induced whiffs on 23 of the 46 swings Mets hitters took — but the results continue to elude him.

Of 13 starts this season, Rogers has pitched beyond the fifth just twice. He has a 5.83 ERA, more than double the 2.64 mark he produced last season.

And his outings generally tend to fade before they can even begin. Rogers on average is throwing 21.45 pitches in the first innings of his starts this year. It was more of the same Monday, when he needed 25 pitches to maneuver out of a bases-loaded, no-outs jam against the Mets after Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff double, Starling Marte reached on a fielding error and Francisco Lindor hit an infield single.

Rogers limited the damage to one run and followed up with perfect second and third innings before giving up two runs in the fourth on an Eduardo Escobar sacrifice fly that scored J.D. Davis and a wild pitch that allowed Jeff McNeil to score from third. A Pete Alonso sacrifice fly in the fifth plated another run.

The Mets (45-24) added two more runs in the eighth off Tommy Nance.

The Marlins’ offense didn’t provide Rogers any support, either. Miami stranded seven runners on base, went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position and hit into inning-ending double plays in both the fifth and sixth innings.

For the four-game series against the Mets, the Marlins went 5 for 38 (.132) with runners in scoring position.