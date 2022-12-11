Rougeau scores to help lead Team Harvey's to 3-1 win at PWHPA all-star weekend

OTTAWA — Canada's Lauriane Rougeau scored one goal to help Team Harvey's defeat Team Scotiabank 3-1 on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association all-star weekend.

Rougeau gave her side a 3-0 lead 3:05 into the second period. Bailey Larson and Hayley Scamurra also scored, giving Team Harvey's a 2-0 lead in the first.

Megan Keller netted Team Scotiabank's lone goal with only 6:05 remaining in the contest.

Earlier in the day, Canadian star Sarah Nurse helped lead Team Adidas to a 4-0 win over Team Sonnet.

Nurse and fellow Canadians Kaitlin Willoughby and Kristin O’Neill each scored a goal, as well as Kendall Coyne Schofield.

The PWHPA will next hold its skills competition and all-star tournament on Sunday in Ottawa. The tournament will consist of four all-star teams playing a total of six round-robin games in three-on-three action. The games will each be 10 minutes with the top two playing in the championship game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2022.

