Rotterdam: Three injured in shooting in Dutch city
Three people have been injured in a shooting at a summer carnival in the Dutch city of Rotterdam.
Police say the victims and the gunman were taken to hospital and their conditions were unknown.
Police fired several shots at a gunman, the statement added.
A shooting took place earlier in the day during the same event, police said in a separate statement.
The force said the shootings took place in Coolsingel - a central street in Rotterdam.
Zomercarnaval, a Dutch Caribbean festival, which is one of Europe's biggest street parties, had been taking place in the city on Saturday.