Rotterdam: Three injured in shooting in Dutch city

Three people have been injured in a shooting at a summer carnival in the Dutch city of Rotterdam.

Police say the victims and the gunman were taken to hospital and their conditions were unknown.

Police fired several shots at a gunman, the statement added.

A shooting took place earlier in the day during the same event, police said in a separate statement.

The force said the shootings took place in Coolsingel - a central street in Rotterdam.

Zomercarnaval, a Dutch Caribbean festival, which is one of Europe's biggest street parties, had been taking place in the city on Saturday.