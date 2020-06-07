Rotterdam police seize 151 million euros worth of cocaine

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Dutch police in the port of Rotterdam seized 2,020 kilos of cocaine, with an estimated value of over 151 million euros ($ 170 million), the authorities said on Sunday.

The drugs were found in a shipment of bananas from Ecuador destined for a Hungarian company, the Rotterdam prosecutor's office said in a media release.

Rotterdam port customs' officials seized a total of 38,000 kilos of cocaine last year.







(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; editing by Jason Neely)