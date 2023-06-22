Our rotten public sector has doomed us all

Commuters pass the Bank of England

Britain has long been in denial, but has now finally admitted it has an inflation problem. It’s taken years to acknowledge, but at least now the treatment can begin.

Inflation is an economic cancer that eats away at wealth and spending power. However, not unlike our dire NHS waiting lists, we have been far too slow to act and now the diagnosis has come far too late.

For too long the Bank of England timidly edged up interest rates, month-by-month watching inflation balloon out of control. Its decision to ramp up the Bank Rate to 5pc today is a sign that things are finally being taken seriously.

Yet while other major economies are waving goodbye to rising prices, Britain is on the precipice of a mortgage catastrophe, house prices are in grave danger and recession is inevitable.

What we have created is a uniquely British crisis, symptomatic of a bloated and unproductive public sector and a short-sighted political class.

When prices started spiralling out of control, our doctors, nurses and teachers seized on the opportunity to secure a pay rise – and in striking put our health and economy at risk.

The public sector has been steadfast in its refusal to accept the reality that inflation must hurt before it can stop. Instead, the response has been a shameful sense of entitlement with no public responsibility or pride.

But how can we expect our cosseted civil service to take action against inflation when so many are immune to it?

The insistence on working from home has sheltered many from the cost of working, with many still pocketing lockdown savings.

Their pensions too are entirely inflation-proof, with retired civil servants this year securing income increases greater than those working for a wage.

Only Britain’s inept and unaccountable civil servants could make such a mess. It is the taxpayer who foots the bill for their incompetence and obscene pensions. How much longer are we supposed to pay the price?

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey was ridiculed for urging workers to resist asking for a pay rise, but it’s perhaps the most sensible thing he’s said throughout the crisis.

Under his tenure, the Bank of England has been complacent and disastrously ineffective. But it remains unaccountable.

For most civil servants on the gravy train, it is almost impossible to be fired for doing your job badly. Mr Bailey has a job paying close to £600,000 guaranteed until 2028 – unless the Prime Minister can convince the King to sack him.

The Government is also to blame as it placed dynamite under house prices with unjustifiable stimulus such as the Help to Buy scheme and the hysterical stamp duty holiday.

It means homeowners who stretched themselves to get on the housing ladder when borrowing was cheap are now badly over leveraged and facing unaffordable income shocks.

The Conservatives’ decision to increase the tax burden at the same time will only serve to make the mortgage strain harder to bear.

After 13 years in power, the story of this Conservative rule is a sorry tale of arrogance and missed opportunity. Our visionless leaders have taken their power for granted, and had little concern for what might be a little further down the road.

For this, the Tories deserve to be razed to the ground. A general election victory by a wholly uninspiring Labour Party will be the price we pay and the rot will set in.

This disaster should serve as a stark warning to governments – your duty is not to your party or pay packet, but the long-term good of your country and its citizens.

For now, everyone will pay. House prices will come falling down while borrowers pay more for homes worth less. Those without mortgages have no choice but to watch as their savings are degraded by inflation that should have been stamped out long ago.

The Tories will pay the price at the ballot and taxpayers through their bills, but the public sector gravy train will keep on rolling.

