New Rothesay wastewater treatment facility will help protect local waterway

ROTHESAY, NB, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and New Brunswick. Investments in New Brunswick's infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to create jobs, economic growth, and make our communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Ted Flemming, Minister of Justice and Public Safety, Attorney General and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Rothesay, on behalf of the Minister of Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, the Honourable Gary Crossman, and Her Worship Dr. Nancy Grant, Mayor of Rothesay, announced funding for a new wastewater treatment facility on the site of the existing two-step lagoon in Rothesay.

The new facility, which is the second phase of a larger initiative to modernize the Town's wastewater collection system, will increase treatment capacity by using ultraviolet disinfection. Once completed, the new wastewater treatment facility will help release cleaner water into the Kennebecasis River. This project will help support a cleaner environment and ensure Rothesay residents can enjoy the local waterway for years to come.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $8.6 million for this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada program. The Government of New Brunswick is providing over $7.2 million, while the Town of Rothesay is contributing over $5.7 million.

"Investing in green infrastructure helps build a cleaner and more sustainable future for the next generations. Project like the new wastewater treatment facility in Rothesay will ensure residents can enjoy the Kennebecasis River and keep it healthy for many years. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in improved wastewater and drinking water facilities is an important part of delivering on our government's priority to build vibrant and sustainable communities. With projects like these, we are not only preserving public health and protecting the environment, we are also equipping these communities with the infrastructure they need for population growth and economic recovery."

The Honourable Ted Flemming, Minister of Justice and Public Safety, Attorney General and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Rothesay, on behalf of the Minister of Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, the Honourable Gary Crossman

"The Kennebecasis River is the most prominent physical feature of our town and its water quality must be of the highest quality for our residents and for the many others in the region who use it for recreation in all its many forms. The funds announced today will enable us to ensure the wastewater coming from Rothesay is as good or better quality than that in the river receiving it. We are very pleased to be investing along with the federal and provincial governments to ensure this wonderful resource is protected well into the future and we thank the other orders of government for their support to our community in this green project."

Her Worship Dr. Nancy Grant, Mayor of Rothesay

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

$26.9 billion of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan funding is supporting green infrastructure projects ensuring access to safe water, clean air, and greener communities.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $584 million in more than 330 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada plan.

