Rotherham United 1-1 Leeds United: Millers hold Daniel Farke's side to Championship draw

Crysencio Summerville's early goal at Rotherham was his sixth in his past eight appearances for Leeds

Leeds United missed out on a seventh win in eight Championship matches as they were held to a 1-1 draw by managerless Rotherham United.

Crysencio Summerville cut in from the left to curl in an early opener for Leeds but, in a dominant first-half display, they failed to extend their lead further.

Against the run of play in first-half stoppage time, Hakeem Odoffin found the bottom corner from 12 yards to equalise for third-from-bottom Rotherham in their first game since Matt Taylor was sacked on 13 November.

Leeds thought they had won it in the 90th minute, but Jaidon Anthony's close-range finish was ruled out for offside against fellow substitute Patrick Bamford.

Third-placed Leeds are seven points behind Leicester and Ipswich, who are both on 39 points and return to Championship action on Saturday.

An impressive run of results before the international break pushed Daniel Farke's side to the front of the chasing pack and their momentum showed no signs of being halted when Georginio Rutter set up Summerville for his sixth goal in his past eight appearances.

Joel Piroe had already headed over before Summerville's sixth-minute opener and Summerville was denied a second by Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, while Daniel James and Glen Kamara shot off target at the end of swift Leeds counter attacks.

As well as Anthony's disallowed effort, substitutes Bamford, Wilfried Gnonto and Pascal Struijk all went close to scoring a late winner for the visitors.

Rotherham, who barely threatened before Odoffin fired in their leveller, had opportunities of their own after half-time to emerge victorious.

Leeds captain Liam Cooper was on hand to clear away Sam Nombe's effort with Illan Meslier beaten, while the Leeds goalkeeper made a smothering stop to deny Fred Onyedinma in the closing stages.

Rotherham interim manager Wayne Carlisle told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"If you'd told us before the game that we'd get a point, I'd have taken it. On the second half, I'd probably be a little bit disappointed that we didn't come away with a bit more to be honest.

"I enjoyed it [being in caretaker charge]. I was comfortable going into the game, I thought we had prepared as best as we could. During the game there wasn't anything that I was looking at and thinking 'I'm not sure what's going on here'.

"I have no idea [about the managerial situation]. All I can do is do what the chairman asks me to do, do my job to the best of my ability and everything else will take care of itself."