California braces for power outages amid 'extraordinary heat event'

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Record-breaking temperatures were forecast to drive historic power demands in California on Tuesday, straining the electrical grid and making rotating outages increasingly likely, authorities said.

Elliot Mainzer, CEO of the California Independent System Operator, said the "extraordinary heat event we are experiencing" makes it essential that homes and businesses reduce energy use after 4 p.m. That means not using major appliances and setting thermostats at 78 degrees or higher.

The system's site estimated peak demand at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday would reach 51,000 megawatts, almost 4,000 above capacity.

“Over the last several days, we have seen a positive impact on lowering demand because of everyone’s help," he said. "But now we need a reduction in energy use that is two or three times greater than what we’ve seen so far.”

The system declared an emergency Monday from  5 to 9 p.m. A "Flex Alert" urging consumers to reduce their power use in the late afternoon and evening remained in effect Tuesday, marking seven consecutive days the call to cut demand has been issued.

THE NEW NORMAL: Dramatic increase in deadly US heat waves now likely inevitable, but experts say there's still hope

Michael Williams cools off with a popsicle and a bag of ice as the temperature in Santa Rosa, Calif., pushes 112 degrees on Monday.
Michael Williams cools off with a popsicle and a bag of ice as the temperature in Santa Rosa, Calif., pushes 112 degrees on Monday.

How would rotating outages work?

If conditions worsen, utilities will determine how to rotate the outages. The goal: keep them as short as possible. Mainzer said that for two days in August 2020, outages affecting about 800,000 homes and businesses lasted anywhere from 15 minutes to about 2½ hours – the first time outages were ordered in California because of insufficient supplies in nearly 20 years.

“We never want to get to that point, of course,” Mainzer said. “We want everyone to be prepared."

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT HEAT:From the heat index to a heat dome to an excessive heat warning

How California gets its power

California’s energy grid involves mostly solar and natural gas during the day, along with some imports of power from other states. But solar power begins to fall off late in the day, the hottest time in some parts of the state. Some of the aging natural gas plants California relies on for backup power struggle in hot weather.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation last week allowing the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, the state’s last nuclear plant, to stay open an additional five years beyond its planned 2025 closure.

Weather fueling wildfires

Wildfire danger was extreme as the blazing hot, dry weather turned brush to tinder. Four deaths were reported over the Labor Day weekend as more than 4,000 firefighters battled fires across the state, –  45 new blazes on Sunday alone, said Anale Burlew, a deputy chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Historic heat wave sweeps West

The extreme heat that broiled the drought-ravaged state over the Labor Day weekend will continue for much of the week while also having a similar effect on states east of California, forecasters said. More than 100 records for daily high temperatures could be broken between Sunday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Close to 50 million people across at least nine states in the West face sweltering conditions through the middle of the week, AccuWeather reported.

EVEN MORE EXTREME': Blistering heat to roast California, other Western states this week

Death Valley may have set global record

The nation’s hottest spot, Death Valley, California, was forecast to hit 125 degrees Tuesday, continuing an unprecedented run of blistering heat. AccuWeather reports that a video from last week showed the Furnace Creek thermometer at Death Valley National Park reached 127 degrees. If confirmed, it would be the highest temperature ever recorded in September on Earth.

Elsewhere in California, Sacramento recorded 117 degrees at Sacramento International Airport on Monday, breaking the all-time high temperature of 115 degrees Fahrenheit, which was set in 1961. Sacramento, which had not climbed above 109 degrees in any previous September, is expected to top 110 all but one day through Saturday. Fresno in the Central Valley figures to surge past its September record of 111.

IS THE WORLD READY FOR HEAT? Extreme heat waves may soon be commonplace, thanks to climate change. Is the globe prepared?

When will a reprieve come?

AccuWeather reports that the vast area of high pressure sitting over the interior West is likely to weaken late this week. That could allow cooler air to slide down from Canada, through the Northwestern states and into the Rockies.

The cooling effect in Southern California, southern Nevada and Arizona will be aided by increasing cloud cover associated, in part, with Hurricane Kay at sea now off the coast of Mexico, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

Contributing: Jorge L. Ortiz

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heat wave in California brings possibility of rolling power outages

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Use £20m earmarked for referendum to ease cost of living crisis, Nicola Sturgeon told

    Nicola Sturgeon should redirect £20 million earmarked for a second independence referendum to help the poorest Scots through the cost of living crisis, Douglas Ross has said ahead of the First Minister unveiling her programme for government.

  • Man arrested with five pipe bombs during Northern California traffic stop, cops say

    A bomb squad had to respond to render the devices safe, authorities said.

  • Liz Truss: An heir to Thatcher intent on shaking up Britain

    LONDON (AP) — As a child, Liz Truss marched in demonstrations against Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. As an adult, she came to admire Britain’s first female leader — and now she is about to enter No. 10 Downing St. with a Thatcherite zeal to transform the U.K. Truss, Britain’s foreign secretary, was named winner Monday in the contest to replace the scandal-plagued Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and the country's prime minister. The party said Truss won the votes of aro

  • Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens

    California's chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday show the state rivaling its all-time high for electricity demand, said Elliot Mainzer, president and chief executive officer of the California Independent System Operator. The system operator is in charge of managing and maintaining reliability on the electric grid, a challenging job during hot weather when energy demand soars as people crank up their air conditioners.

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman livid over umpire's questionable balk call

    Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman did not let a controversial balk call derail him from a strong outing on route to a 7-3 win.

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes 'great pride' in new deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller says his new contact could free him up to play more consistent hockey for the Vancouver Canucks. The 29-year-old forward spoke to media on Tuesday after signing a seven-year, US$56-million deal with the Canucks on Friday. Miller said he takes great pride in the contract and wants to win with the current group of players in Vancouver. Miller led the team in scoring with 99 points (32 goals, 67 assists) last season and was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Former elite soccer coach apologizes to victims in court

    WARNING: This story contains graphic detail and may affect those who have experienced sexual abuse or know someone who has. Bob Birarda stood and delivered an apology before breaking down in tears during day two of his sentencing hearing in North Vancouver provincial court. "I'm truly sorry to each of you for the pain, upset and trauma I have caused you," he said in a quavering voice. "I'm here today to take responsibility for my actions and the impact I've had on you … There's no excuse or just

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Canada to open world junior hockey championships against Czechs in Halifax

    HALIFAX — Canada's junior men's hockey team face Czechia to open its defence of its world championship gold medal on Boxing Day in Halifax. Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule on Tuesday for the tournament, Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Moncton and Halifax. Canada is in Group A in Halifax with Sweden, Czechia, who the Canadians beat in the 2022 semifinal, Germany and Austria. Finland, the defending silver medallists, open the tournament on Boxing Day against Sw

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Black Ice is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the