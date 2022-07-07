ROTATE Introduces Its Second Bridal Collection

Following its inaugural collection, ROTATE has returned with its second range of bridal wear.

This time around, the Copenhagen-based label has created a 17-piece lineup, with each garment reflecting the brand's maximalist DNA. Designs arrive with white and cream colors on wedding gown silhouettes for the modern woman. Highlights include a mini-dress with ruffled detailing on the sleeves, as well as a feathery style comprised of a bandeau top and slit maxi skirt. In addition to dresses, ROTATE has crafted a tailored suit, offering a wide range of options. The collection also introduces the brand's first wedding clutch, which is highlighted with a sequin finish.

Peep the latest bridal collection in the campaign imagery above. ROTATE's new wedding range is now available on the label's website with prices ranging from €140 EUR to €640 EUR (approximately $143 to $653 USD).