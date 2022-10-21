ROTATE Hits the Slopes With SUNDAY 5 Capsule

Collette Grimes
·1 min read

Copenhagen-based brand ROTATE braces us for winter, unveiling the fifth collection from its SUNDAY capsule line, presenting an array of exciting ensembles that bring the heat.

The assortment of skin-baring knits, mini-skirts and snow bunny-appropriate tracksuits reimagines wintery apparel as skin and bold colors are featured in heavy doses. Metallic accents and exaggerated shapes elevate the ultra-comfortable yet versatile collection. Standouts include a crisp white twisted long-sleeved crop top paired with a matching waffle knit skirt that bears the brand's logo for a streetwear-esque spin. Elsewhere, a lilac purple top is made all the more interesting with a cleavage-baring slash, while fluttering tassels adorn a cozy cognac coat.

A hard-to-miss silver reflective puffer jacket will keep you safe and warm, while a chocolate brown balaclava keeps you covered from head to toe. A plum-colored sweatsuit exudes rest and relaxation, while a skintight bubblegum pink mini dress lends itself to be worn during the day and night.

Take a look at ROTATE SUNDAY 5 in the gallery above. The capsule collection is available on the brand's website as well as in stores.

