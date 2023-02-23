The Rotary and RF Rotary Joints Market is expected to grow from USD 698 million in 2023 to USD 938 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 3% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Widening Usage in Military Applications to Push Rotary and RF Rotary Joints Sales Past US$ 938.0 Million by 2033. The Multi passage rotary joints is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR of the rotary and RF rotary joints market during the forecast period. The United Kingdom market for rotary and RF rotary joints is set to be valued at US$ 43.6 million in 2033. & it is expected to accelerate further at a marginally reduced CAGR of 2.2% though 2033

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights’ recent report, the global market for rotary and RF rotary joints was valued at US$ 698.0 million in 2023. Total rotary and RF rotary joint sales are anticipated to increase at 3.0% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, taking the overall rotary and RF rotary joints market size to US$ 938.0 Million by the end of 2033.



Currently, military application segment dominates the global rotary and RF rotary joints industry and it is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.8% over the next ten years. Rising applications of rotary and radio frequency (RF) rotary joints in commercial and military industries is a prominent factor driving the global market forward.

Over the years, importance of rotary and RF rotary joints has increased drastically across various industries. Electromechanical components used in transmitting radio frequency between the stationary and movable parts of any system are known as RF rotary joints.

Rotary and RF rotary joints find application in radar systems for air traffic control (ATC), weather monitoring, and medical devices. Growing usage in satellite communication applications is expected to boost the worldwide rotary and RF rotary joints industry during the forecast period.

The navy, army, and air forces of many nations use rotary joints in order to have a 2-way, effective communication between the land forces and naval forces or between aircraft and ground forces.

In satellite communication, rotary joints are used in the Ka, Ku, and X bands of the satellite on the move (SOTM). For instance, Link Microtek Limited, Hampshire, United Kingdom-based rotary joints manufacturer provides rotary joints to be used in SOTM systems that are used in communication systems for military and commercial platforms on land, sea, and air.

Growing usage of rotary joints and RF rotary joints across industries such as food and beverages, industrial automation, oil and gas, semiconductors, energy, and medical industry will create lucrative opportunities for rotary and RF rotary joint manufacturers.

Key Takeaways from Rotary and RF Rotary Joints Market Report:

Global Rotary and RF rotary joint sales are forecast to rise at 0% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

Based on media, the oil segment is set to expand at 9% CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, demand for rotary and RF rotary joints in military application is projected to increase at 8% CAGR through 2033.

The United States rotary and RF rotary joints industry is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 284.1 million by 2033.

Rotary and RF rotary demand across China is poised to rise at 9% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

The rotary and RF rotary joints industry in the United Kingdom is forecast to expand at 2% CAGR over the next ten years, reaching a valuation of US$ 43.6 million by 2033.

“Increasing usage of rotary and RF rotary joints in military and commercial applications is anticipated to provide a strong impetus for the development of the global market through 2033,” says a lead Future Market Insights analyst.

Who is Winning?

Key manufacturers of rotary and RF rotary joints are committed to developing new and advanced solutions to meet dynamic end user demand. Mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, alliances, collaborations, and joint ventures are also few of the common strategies adopted by companies to expand their footprint.

Recent Developments:

In February 2022, Moog Incorporation , acquired Dublin-based TEAM Accessories which is an aerospace testing and repair company. The deal took place at an undisclosed amount. TEAM Accessories specializes in maintenance, repair, and high value accessories for jet engines. The acquisition is expected to help Moog Inc to provide integrated component support solutions to the airlines.

In March 2020, Dynamic Sealing Technologies Incorporation (DSTI), Minnesota, United States of America-based rotary joints manufacturer announced that it has developed an advanced radar system that aims to improve forecasts and storm predictions. The radar system is designed using rotary joints unions developed by DSTI and is expected to warn earlier so that the infrastructure damage can be prevented and lives can be saved.

Key Companies Profiled

Moog

Kadant

Columbus McKinnon

Spinner GmbH

Cobham

API technologies

Dynamic Sealing Technology

Deublin Company

Pasternack

Moflon Technology

Jiangsu Tengxuan Technology

MacArtney Underwater Technology Group

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Rotary and RF rotary joints market, presenting historical market data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in Rotary and RF rotary joints based on type (single passage rotary joints and multi passage rotary joints), media (air, gas, oil, water, steam, coolant), industry (aerospace, food and beverages, industrial automation, oil and gas, semiconductors, energy and medical), type (RF rotary) (coaxial rotary joints, wave-guided rotary joints, hybrid rotary joints), and application (commercial and military) across several regions.

Global Rotary and RF Rotary Joints Industry by Category

By Type:

Single Passage Rotary Joints

Multi Passage Rotary Joints

By Media:

Air

Gas

Oil

Water

Steam

Coolant

By Industry:

Aerospace

Food and beverages

Industrial automation

Oil and Gas

Semiconductors

Energy

Medical





By Type (RF rotary):

Coaxial Rotary Joints

Wave-guided Rotary Joints

Hybrid Rotary Joints





By Application:

Military

Commercial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa





