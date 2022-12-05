ReportLinker

Segmented By Product (Single-lobe, Bi-wing-lobe, Tri-lobe, Multi-lobe), By Application (Food & Beverage and Dairy Industries, Biotech and Pharmaceutical Industry, Pulp and Paper, Chemical, Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales), By Region.

New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rotary Lobe Pump Market–Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370201/?utm_source=GNW



Global rotary lobe pump market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the forecast period, 2022-2027.The market size of rotary lobe pumps has increased globally as a result of the adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing techniques for lobe pumps used in agriculture and heavy industries.



This is due to a large number of industries that produce polymers, soaps and surfactants, paints, dyes, rubber, and adhesives that have a significant need for rotary lobe pumps.Rotary lobe pumps, also known as positive displacement pumps, transfer liquids by having two or more lobes rotate along parallel shafts inside the pump’s body.



As increase in awareness of hygienic packaging use of rotary lobe pump is increasing in food and beverage processing industry and pharmaceutical industry.

Increasing Usage of Rotary Lobe Pumps in Heavy Industries

Increasing use of rotary lobe pump in waste water treatment, and use high-frequency usage of lobe pumps, in food applications for handling solid food are bolstering the growth of the market. Also, it is utilized in pumping of a thick viscous material with high differential pressure in the oil & gas industry, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

Manufacturers produce lobe pumps worldwide, according to the steel design, the pump’s structure, its high volumetric capacity, the maintenance and repair of parts, and the width specifically designed to estimate the amount of fluid holding, etc. This enables different industries to purchase at reasonable prices; due to these factors, the adoption of rotary lobe pumps is increasing rapidly.

Technological advancement (SaaS) in the Rotary lobe pump market

The market for rotary pumps is likely to be driven by modern technologies in agriculture for increasing total factor productivity to meet the rising demand for agricultural goods.Due to their high performance and compact design these pumps are useful in petrochemical and agriculture industries.



The potential of the rotary pump market is expected to be more smart manufacturing facilities where the pumps are linked to the cloud to supply vital information such as machine status and history due to the technological advancement manufactures are focusing more on rotary lobe pumps.

Rotary lobe pump manufacturers are attempting to build cost-effective, low-cost pumps while capitalizing on the growing relevance of new technology in industries. Key market players are expected to encourage Software- as- a service (SaaS) and IT services models with traditional rotary lobe pump design to provide value-added qualities and information to rotary lobe pumps.

According to United Nations UN estimates, the worldwide water situation is expected to worsen by 50% by 2050, prompting government and organizations to take more efforts and spend more money in water utilities.For instance, UBS estimates that the total value of all water utilities is currently USD 500 billion, with an estimated 20% annual growth.



These investments are set to the latest trend of the rotary lobe pump market in the water and wastewater management.As for primary, secondary, and tertiary water treatments, the rotary lobe pumps offer cost-effective options for wastewater treatment systems.



The lobe rotary pump is the most popular and economical pump for treating wastewater with sludge levels of 3 % and government policies of wastewater treatment are propelling the market growth.

Fluctuating Cost of The Raw Material Restraining the growth of Rotary Lobe Pump Market

A rotary lobe pump includes a drive shaft, outer pressure containment tube, and lobe made up of stainless steel.Market players found a set of new difficulties due to fluctuating cost of the row material used in the manufacturing process of making rotary lobe pump parts.



Increasing raw material prices may increase rotary lobe pump costs and restrict the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global rotary lobe pump market is divided into Product, Application, and Distribution channels.Based on Product, the market is segmented into single-lobe, bi-wing-lobe, tri-lobe, and multi-lobe.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food, & Beverage, and dairy industries, Biotech and pharmaceutical industry, pulp and paper, chemical, and others.Based on the Distribution channel, the market is divided into direct sales and indirect sales.



For instance, the U.S.-based water treatment company Pentair plc recently revealed energy-efficient pool pumps that are coupled with cutting-edge, connected technologies that can automate several tasks, including heating, filtering, transporting, or sanitizing pool water. The awareness of hygiene and sanitization is increased in U. S. More than 16,000 wastewater management plants are currently functioning in U.S and new wastewater plants are planned in the region. As increasing in wastewater plants market of rotary lobe is expected to rise.

Market players

Major market players in the global rotary lobe pump market is Borger Gmbh, Alfa Laval AB, GEA Group, Netzsch Group, SPX Flow Inc, LobePro, Xylem Inc, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Fristam Pumpen Gmbh, Wright Flow Technologies.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global rotary lobe pump market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Rotary Lobe Pump Market, By Product:

o Single lobe,

o Bi-wing-lobe

o Tri-lobe

o Multi-lobe

• Rotary Lobe Pump Market, By Application:

o Food, & Beverage and Dairy Industries

o Biotech and pharmaceutical industry

o Pulp and paper industry

o Chemical industry

o Others

• Rotary Lobe Pump Market, By Distribution Channel:



o Direct Sales

o Indirect Sales

• Rotary Lobe Pump Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malayasia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

o Middle East

South Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Rotary Lobe Pump Market.



Available Customizations:



Global rotary lobe pump market report with the given market data, Tech Sci Research offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370201/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



