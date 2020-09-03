‘Roswell, New Mexico’s Amber Midthunder To Topline ‘The Wheel’ Indie From ‘Hot Tub Time Machine’ Helmer – Film Briefs

Actress Amber Midthunder, who is a regular on the CW series Roswell, New Mexico and previously co-starred in FX’s Legion, stars in The Wheel, an indie feature, which she also produced. Steve Pink is the director and also produced the pic. Pink is known for films like Hot Tub Time Machine 1&2, 2014’s About Last Night, and co-wrote the original High Fidelity film. Midthunder co-stars alongside Taylor Gray, whose credits include Star Wars Rebels and American Princess. The Wheel centers on Albee and Walker, a couple on the verge of divorce. Married at 16, they’re now 24 and miserable. Albee wants out, while Walker wants to make it work – no matter the damage. This is their Hail Mary; a weekend in the mountains to work through a book that might save their relationship via total, brutal honesty. Nelson Lee (Mulan), Bethany Anne Lind (Ozark), and Kevin Pasdon (New Amsterdam) round out the cast. Josh Jason produced alongside Pink, Midthunder, and Gray.

***

Brit Shaw (Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension) is set to star in Peace in the Valley, an indie drama written and directed by Tyler Riggs. The follows a young mother (Shaw) who seeks closure after losing her husband (Michael Abbott Jr.) in a mass shooting, while shouldering the weight of raising their son (William Samiri) on her own. Dendrie Taylor also co-stars. Andrew Carlberg, who serves as an exec producer on upcoming films The Blazing World and The Fallout, produced the pic and also served as an executive producer along with Blake Johns.

***

Patricia Velasquez (The Curse Of La Llorona), Stelio Savante (Running For Grace) and Erik Odom (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2) have joined Tyler Posey and Lelia Symington in Brut Force, an indie from writer and director Eve Symington. It’s about Sloane Sawyer (Lelia Symington), a reporter who returns to her rural California hometown to investigate harassment of local vineyard workers, uncorking a tangled web of crime, corruption and murder behind wine country’s shiny façade. Jordan Michaud-Scorza and Nikit Doshi are producing.

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.