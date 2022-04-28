Rostrum Records CEO Benjy Grinberg Discusses Industry Changes in New Podcasts

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Benjy Grinberg , the CEO of Rostrum Records, has a new podcast series called "The Record Label Industry." In this series, Benjy discusses the changes in the industry and how they have impacted Rostrum. He also talks about what it was like to grow up as an insider's son and how he started his own company with no experience or money. With each episode, you'll learn more about Benji's journey from starting out as Antonio "LA" Reid's assistant to running his own record label that is now seventeen years old. Tune in for these podcasts every week on iTunes!

In the first episode of "The Record Label Industry" podcast series, Benjy Grinberg discusses how the industry has changed since he started Rostrum Records seventeen years ago. He talks about what he considers to be Mac Miller's Unique genius and his own mental health struggles.

In the second episode of "The Record Label Industry" podcast series, Benjy Grinberg discusses artist development and how it has contributed to Rostrum's success. He talks about finding and developing new artists, working with established artists, and how Rostrum's focus on artist development has helped the label stay afloat for seventeen years.

In the third episode of "The Record Label Industry" podcast series, Benjy takes us on a deep dive into Spotify, streaming, and the state of today's music business.

Rostrum Records CEO Benjy Grinberg has a new podcast series called "The Record Label Industry." In this series, Benjy discusses the changes in the industry and how they have impacted Rostrum. He also talks about what it was like to grow up as an insider's son and how he started his own company with no experience or money. With each episode, you'll learn more about Benji's journey from starting out as Antonio "LA" Reid's assistant to running his own record label that is now seventeen years old. Tune in for these podcasts every week on iTunes!

Story continues

About Benjy Grinberg and Rostrum Records

Rostrum Records was founded in 2003 by Benjy Grinberg and is now located in Los Angeles. Over the course of seventeen years, they've sold millions of albums and singles. Rostrum's artists have been nominated for eleven Grammy Awards.

Grinberg, the founder of Rostrum Records, is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania who moved to New York City after graduation to pursue a career in music. He got his start working under Antonio "LA" Reid at Arista Records before starting Rostrum Records himself. His focus on community-oriented artist development has led to Rostrum's success.

Media Contact:

benjy@rostrum.com

https://www.rostrumrecords.com/

SOURCE: Benjy Grinberg







View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/699300/Rostrum-Records-CEO-Benjy-Grinberg-Discusses-Industry-Changes-in-New-Podcasts



