Rosthern Seniors Club Holds Christmas Event

The Rosthern Senior Citizens Club was in full Christmas mode on Thursday, December 15th as a full house gathered for a chicken supper catered to by King’s Chicken & Pizza in Rosthern. The delicious meal complete with cheesecake for dessert was definitely appreciated by all and no one could claim hunger afterwards. The event sold out quickly and was combined with the regular monthly entertainment to provide a full evening for those in attendance. Following the meal, there was ample time to visit back and forth and to get to know others sitting at the table who may have been unknown before. As well, sponsors from Rosthern and beyond provided door prizes which were drawn for during the interlude before the entertainment began. Sponsors included L & S Lumber and Building Supplies, Rosthern Co-op Gas Bar, Market Tire Rosthern, Wakaw Recorder, Saskabush, Hazel Johnson (known locally as the Chocolate Lady), Friesen’s Bigway Foods, Good Habits, Willie and Verna Ewert, and the Rosthern Senior Citizen’s Club.

The entertainment for the evening was provided by Harvey Markwart aka Skye Sterling, along with vocal assistants, Marci, from the Laird area, and Krissa from Rosthern. Markwart is a native of Rosthern and owned McMasters Photography in Saskatoon. He has regularly provided entertainment on cruise ships and continues to accept bookings there and also entertains for seniors around the province, taking his audiences on “trips down memory lane” as he says. Very much the club performer still, he circulated through the audience singing to the ladies. His repertoire included music by the likes of Jim Reeves, Johnny Cash, Fats Domino, The Platters, Marty Robbins, while Marci performed selections by Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn and Krissa lent her vocal talents to Whispering Hope, and a moving rendition of Sarah McLachlin’s Arms of An Angel performed in honour of all loved ones lost in 2022.

The hour-and-a-half performance culminated with a selection of Christmas songs which had the majority of the audience singing along. Before the performance ended Harvey and his cousin Melvin performed a comedy routine as Harmony Hank, a living puppet with the hands of one person and head and feet controlled by the other and Marci sang Grandma Got Runover by a Reindeer. Markwart shared that the very first time Harmony Hank appeared it was with the assistance of Melvin. As Skye Sterling, Markwart customarily ends his shows by distributing flowers to the ladies in the audience and this performance was no different, handing out pink roses as the show ended.

The Rosthern Senior Citizen Club President Darryl Callfas expressed appreciation on behalf of the Club to everyone for attending and supporting them. The past couple of years when no public events were being held due to Covid, were especially hard on the Club, and they are grateful for the support of everyone and extended the invitation to all to join. He also thanked Affinity Credit Union for the grant to fix the furnace in the building. It was a successful and enjoyable evening for all.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder