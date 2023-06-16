Rosthern & District Chamber of Commerce Looking for Members

The first annual Rosthern & District Chamber of Commerce golf tournament was planned for Sunday, June 11, 2023, but a lack of entries forced a postponement. The goal of the tournament was to raise money for future youth education, the building of business opportunities, and healing through remembrance as half of the funds raised through the tournament were earmarked to go to the Residential Survivors of St Michael’s in Duck Lake. Despite the forced postponement this year, the Chamber will use the upcoming months to fine-tune plans and spread the word to their membership and others about the event next spring.

The Rosthern & District Chamber of Commerce officially launched in 2020 after a 30+ year absence. The goal of the Chamber is to connect local business owners and individuals who want to see the community prosper by assisting member businesses build their reputation, increase their exposure, provide opportunities for professional development, make industry connections, and join advocacy efforts important to the business community to name but a few. A Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit, membership-driven association that advocates on behalf of the business community in which it serves. It is the voice of local businesses. It strives to connect, promote, and grow a diverse, vibrant, and sustainable business community through a wide array of networking events, educational seminars, and member reward offerings.

Chambers of Commerce exist around the world, and all share the goal of promoting their business members, and while business members benefit the most from a chamber of commerce, the community as a whole can also benefit. By supporting local businesses and helping them grow, the Chamber gives community members access to more shopping and services. It can help the area thrive and make it easier for consumers to find what they need. Commercial businesses, home-based businesses, municipal governments, non-profit organizations, new businesses, old businesses, and online businesses are all eligible for membership in the Chamber and the more than 30 businesses already members of the Rosthern Chamber are looking forward to growing the membership tally even more. By definition “every reputable person, association (for-profit and non-profit), corporation, society, partnership or estate, directly or indirectly engaged or interested in trade, commerce or other economic activity in the district, shall be eligible for membership in the Chamber”.

Sometimes businesses in small communities don’t feel there is an importance in networking with a business ‘just around the corner’, but one never knows what ‘leads’ a casual conversation may result in. The benefit of networking with other businesses within one’s own community is that while it is strengthening business relationships, it also has the potential to help source needed materials, reach new customers, and even envision changes that could be employed to enhance one’s own business.

Some chambers are very active and offer lots of opportunities for learning and community building, while others may not do much beyond the basics, each chamber is different and influenced by their own membership. A recent event hosted by the Rosthern Chamber featured a Business Panel Discussion focussing on local entrepreneurship. Members of the Rosthern Chamber of Commerce come from all over the Twin Rivers District including Hepburn, Duck Lake, Laird, Waldheim, Hague, Neuanlage, and Rosthern. If you are a business owner and would like to learn more about the Chamber you can find their office in the old doctor’s office building adjacent to the hospital in Rosthern or look them up online.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder