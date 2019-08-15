Rossi: "Something moved" at Yamaha in the summer

had a torrid end to the first half of the 2019 campaign, as he retired from three races in succession and then finished only eighth at the Sachsenring.

But the Italian returned from the summer break with slightly improved form by finishing sixth and fourth at Brno and the Red Bull Ring respectively.

Rossi said in Austria that Yamaha has changed for the better during the summer break and was able to "make a step" in acceleration.

"We are quite happy especially because looks like the second half of the season start in a better way because the first one we had [was] very negative," said Rossi, who is back to being the top Yamaha in the standings after beating Maverick Vinales to fourth at the Red Bull Ring.

"Looks like something moved in Yamaha, and Yamaha started to work harder and better to improve the bike.

"When we arrive here, Friday we understand that we make a step with electronic and acceleration and we can be more competitive because we always suffer in this track.

"This is the most important thing. For sure we have a lot of work to do because especially [Andrea] Dovizioso and [Marc] Marquez are faster than us, but it's a good way to start."

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images