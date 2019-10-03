Rossi set to split with crew chief Galbusera

Galbusera has worked alongside Rossi since the 2014 campaign, after the Italian rider parted ways with long-time chief mechanic Jerry Burgess.

But Rossi will have a third different crew chief for 2020 as he bids to return to competitiveness and end a winless streak dating back to the 2017 Dutch TT.

Speaking in the build-up to the Thai Grand Prix, Rossi confirmed the decision to split was taken mutually with Galbusera, who was keen on a reduced role and is set to move across to the Yamaha test team.

Davide Munoz, who currently works alongside Rossi protégé Nicolo Bulega in Moto2 at the VR46 team, will replace Galbusera at Rossi's side in 2020.

Munoz guided Pramac Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia to last year’s intermediate-class title.

The 41-year-old Spaniard has previously worked with the likes of Pablo Nieto – now the boss of the VR46 operation – and Rossi’s current teammate Maverick Vinales.

Rossi has been off the podium since April’s Austin race and heads into the final five races of the current campaign sixth in the standings, 10 points behind Vinales.