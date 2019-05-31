Rossi to contest Gulf 12 Hours with Marini

Rossi told Sky Italia that he, Moto2 rider Marini and Salucci will share a Ferrari 488 GT3 for the Abu Dhabi event on December 14.

The seven-time premier class champion will take part in the endurance race instead of the Monza Rally Show, an event he won for the seventh time last December.

"We will not do the Monza Rally [this year]," said Rossi. "We will change genre, we need to do other things."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rossi won't be the first high-profile MotoGP rider to have taken part in the Gulf 12 Hours, as Jorge Lorenzo contested the race back in 2014.

That year, Lorenzo shared a Kessel Racing Ferrari 458 with Liam Talbot, Marco Zanuttini and Jacques Duyver, securing a class win (pictured below).

Rossi previously shared a Kessel-run 458 with Salucci for two rounds of the Blancpain Endurance Series in 2012.

#99 Kessel Racing Ferrari 458 GT3: Jorge Lorenzo, Liam Talbot, Marco Zanuttini, Jacques Duyver

#99 Kessel Racing Ferrari 458 GT3: Jorge Lorenzo, Liam Talbot, Marco Zanuttini, Jacques Duyver Gulf 12 Hours

Gulf 12 Hours