Rossi: I can't blame my age for current slump

Rossi struggled to a disappointing eighth place in last weekend's German Grand Prix, while factory Yamaha teammate .

It came after three non-finishes in a row, leaving the seven-time premier class champion sixth in the standings heading into the summer break, five points behind Vinales.

Rossi was eager to point out that his race time at the Sachsenring this time around was 20 seconds slower than he managed in 2018, when he finished a close second behind Marquez.

"It's true that I'm old for sure, but the problem is that last year I was already old," the 40-year-old said. "Also five years ago I was already old.

"But sincerely I don't feel in my mind that I give up, or that I'm not concentrated, or that I don't have enough motivation to arrive at the weekend of the race.

"So, I don't have a reason, because this year I'm 20 seconds slower than me last year. So I think that we can understand, we can recover.

"But it's a difficult situation because sincerely I expected a lot from this weekend, because last year I was good - and in Assen I was good, so I expected to be strong, but in reality, no."

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images