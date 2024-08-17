De Rossi awaits Loïc Badé after Kumbulla’s exit

Roma are still hoping to bring in an additional defender after securing the exit of Marash Kumbulla.

The Albanian centreback has in fact left Rome and travelled to Spain where he will join Espanyol on a dry loan for the duration of the upcoming season.

In the meantime, La Repubblica reports that De Rossi wants an experienced defender to replace him.

The first name on Roma’s list is Loïc Badé.

The Frenchman – a silver medalist with his national team at the Paris Olympics – is a specific request made by the Roma technician.

De Rossi is said to be waiting for Badé’s arrival to materialize in the coming days.