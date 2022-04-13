Ross put in ‘terrible position’ by partygate, says Davidson

Craig Paton and Neil Pooran, PA Scotland Political Staff
·2 min read

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has been put in a “terrible position” by partygate, former leader Ruth Davidson has said.

Mr Ross has been criticised for saying on Tuesday that the Prime Minister should not stand down as a result of being fined in relation to a Downing Street gathering at the height of the pandemic.

Previously a vocal critic of Boris Johnson, the Scottish leader said a change in Number 10 would “destabilise” the UK as it looked to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ruth Davidson
Ruth Davidson joined the Scottish Tory local election campaign in Edinburgh on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

But Ms Davidson, who was given a seat in the House of Lords by Mr Johnson, has been outspoken in her calls for him to leave.

“For me, to have a Prime Minister that’s broken the law, laws that he sets, to have presided over a culture in Number 10 where laws were repeatedly broken, and who told both the Parliament and the public that no laws were broken when they were, for me, that is a resignation offence,” she told journalists as she joined the Scottish Tory campaign trail for the council elections.

When asked if she was disappointed in the stance of Mr Ross, the former leader said: “I’ve got no issue with Douglas.

“I think Douglas has been put in a terrible position. Probably the hardest position that any Scottish leader ever has been, and as somebody who was the leader for eight years, I know what it’s like to have been dumped in it by colleagues down south.

“I think Douglas was pretty, pretty gutsy to come out early to say that this wasn’t on.”

Ms Davidson went on to say that Mr Johnson’s continuation in the job meant the office of Prime Minister was being “traduced”.

The former leader also grew visibly emotional when she spoke about people who had been impacted by Covid-19 regulations such as those that resulted in at least 50 fines for breaches in and around Downing Street, including for the Prime Minister, Carrie Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

“The thing that really gets me, is how many people I know or have met, or have spoken to me, or I represented when I was still an MSP when Covid was going on, who didn’t see loved ones, who stuck by the rules, who saw folk that they loved die or be ill or be alone, and who will never forgive themselves,” she said.

“And they feel that the Prime Minister and the culture in Number 10 makes a mockery of their sacrifice.”

But despite her position on the Prime Minister, Ms Davidson said she did not see a conflict in campaigning for Tory councillors to be elected on May 5, adding: “I believe that councils with more Tories in them do better.”

