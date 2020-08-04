Ross Kemp thanks ‘fantastic’ NHS following wasp attack

Ross Kemp has praised the “fantastic” NHS after his face swelled up following a wasp attack.

The former EastEnders actor, 56, was stung around his mouth and nose after disturbing a nest in a loft space on Monday.

Kemp, who is famous for documentaries in tough environments such as Ross Kemp On Gangs, said doctors had given him hydrocortisone cream to reduce the swelling.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

At the doctors. Love the NHS pic.twitter.com/NRVGU80Flp — Ross Kemp (@RossKemp) August 3, 2020

Speaking in a series of videos to his 207,000 Twitter followers, he said: “Now being seen by our fantastic NHS – local doctor’s just giving me a hydrocortisone.

“Hopefully that’s going to bring it down a bit.”

The actor and presenter also imitated Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger’s famous lips.

“I look like Mick Jagger, don’t I?” he joked.

He then tried to sing the band’s hit (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction but admitted: ‘Oh, it hurts a bit.”

Wasp Kemp…back home, thank you NHS pic.twitter.com/dBLspHFpxG — Ross Kemp (@RossKemp) August 3, 2020

Kemp also issued a warning to his fans about disturbing a wasp nest.

He said: “That just goes to show what happens with nature.

“I had no idea when I was opening the hatch that there was actually a wasp nest on top of it.

“I am very lucky that they only stung me on my nose, in my nose and my top lip.

“It could have been far worse. Thank you again, you lovely, lovely NHS.”

Kemp played Grant Mitchell on Albert Square for more than 25 years, alongside his on-screen mother Dame Barbara Windsor.