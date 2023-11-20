Ross County set to appoint Derek Adams for third spell after Morecambe exit

Derek Adams, left, would replace Malky Mackay, right, who left County last week

Derek Adams has moved on from Morecambe and is set for a third stint as Ross County's boss, nine years after he last left the Scottish Premiership club.

Adams has been in charge at the English League Two outfit since February 2022 and leaves them ninth in the division after their relegation last term.

The 48-year-old would replace Malky Mackay, who was sacked last week.

County have gone eight games without a win, having only avoided the drop last season in a play-off final shootout.

Adams would inherit a team in 11th place in the league, above only Livingston on goal difference, after two wins from their opening 12 games of the new campaign.

Confirming his departure but not his destination, Morecambe said Adams did "an excellent job in challenging circumstances" during his second stint with the club.

A statement explains that the board wished to keep him, but a contractual release clause was met.

Adams first left Dingwall in November 2010 - after leading the then first division club to the Scottish Cup final that year - to become assistant to Colin Calderwood at Hibernian.

He returned to County just seven months later, though, leading them to promotion to the top flight before leaving in August 2014.

Since then, he has had spells at Plymouth Argyle, Morecambe and Bradford City, before agreeing to take charge at the Lancashire club for a second time in February 2022.

Would Adams' return be good for County?

