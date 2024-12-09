Ross County 0-3 Rangers: Key stats
Rangers have scored in each of their last seven games in the Premiership, scoring 15 goals in that run.
Rangers have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three games in the Premiership, a run of 365 minutes without conceding a goal.
Ross County have failed to score in nine of their 16 games, more often than any other team in the Premiership this season.
Rangers' three straight Premiership clean sheets is their longest run of games without conceding a goal in the competition since a run of six games from 1 December 2021 to 26 December 2021.