Ross County 0-3 Rangers: Key stats

Ross County v Rangers
  • Rangers have scored in each of their last seven games in the Premiership, scoring 15 goals in that run.

  • Rangers have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three games in the Premiership, a run of 365 minutes without conceding a goal.

  • Ross County have failed to score in nine of their 16 games, more often than any other team in the Premiership this season.

  • Rangers' three straight Premiership clean sheets is their longest run of games without conceding a goal in the competition since a run of six games from 1 December 2021 to 26 December 2021.