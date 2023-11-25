Ross County 0-0 Kilmarnock: Third Derek Adams era begins with draw

Derek Adams was pleased with Ross County's "positivity" as his third spell in charge began with a goalless draw against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership.

The 48-year-old was at the County helm for the first time since 2014 and might wonder how his side did not win, given they had two shots cleared off the line.

But they could find no way past the Killie rearguard and had to settle for a draw, moving them up to 10th and a point off bottom.

Kilmarnock remain sixth, having still not won away all season.

"We did well," Adams said. "It's never easy for any player when a manager changes but we started on the front foot, created a number of very good opportunities, Kilmarnock cleared a couple off the line.

"I was really happy with the positivity of the team. We defended well, kept a clean sheet and limited Kilmarnock to few opportunities on goal. We could have done better with our attempts."

County's intent was clear from the outset, with Yan Dhanda dragging a shot wide after only 30 seconds.

The first half hour was frantic, with the hosts dominating. They forced Will Dennis into multiple saves, sprawling to reach a Ryan Leak header and a Scott Allardice chip.

He wasn't the only one preventing County with last-ditch efforts, with Joe Wright denying James Brown on the line when the wing-back fired from close range.

Ross Laidlaw was forced into a fine save down the other end when Danny Armstrong's goal-bound shot deflected wickedly, but the County goalkeeper stretched a long arm to push the ball wide.

There was one final chance for the hosts on the brink of half-time when Simon Murray's cross came all the way through to Connor Randall. He took a composed touch onto his left foot and curled for the top corner, but this time Stuart Findlay was there to head off the line.

The second half didn't live up to the excitement of the first. Kilmarnock soaked up pressure, but County had punched themselves out with their first-half effort.

Story continues

Player of the Match - Yan Dhanda (Ross County)

Profligate County let off as Killie's dreadful away run continues - analysis

Despite County's lowly position in the league, it was a surprise to some when Malky Mackay was sacked as manager. Therefore it was intriguing to see what kind of response there would be from the players.

Immediately, there looked to be a bounce. They launched wave after wave of attack, focusing on whipping crosses into the box.

But Kilmarnock held out, with their four centre-backs in defence tactic working a treat. Wright and Findlay both impressed, keeping Murray quiet.

But the visitors lacked any impetus at the other end of the park, which meant they couldn't steal a goal and crucially, couldn't pick up their first away league victory in the season.

They'll need to change that horrendous record if they are to maintain any aspirations of achieving a top six finish.

What they said

Ross County manager Derek Adams: "Over the piece, I have to be pleased with a clean sheet. On the other hand, we could maybe have done better with the chances we did create."

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes: "The old adage about being tough to play against on the road is something we've been working toward this season.

"Ross County had the better of the first half, and we had the better of the second. The best players on the pitch were both sets of defenders. There was no quarter given, very committed performance from both sets of lads."

What's next?

Ross County host St Mirren on Tuesday (19:45 GMT), while Kilmarnock welcome Hearts next Saturday (15:00 GMT).