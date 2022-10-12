Ross backed by minister for calling out Sturgeon over ‘detest’ remarks

David Lynch and Elizabeth Arnold, PA
·3 min read

The Scottish Conservative leader was “absolutely right” to call out Nicola Sturgeon for insulting remarks about the Tories, a UK Government minister has said.

In the Commons, Douglas Ross claimed the First Minister had insulted “hundreds and thousands of Scottish Conservative voters” when she said she “detests” the Tories during a broadcast interview.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack agreed with him, and said Mr Ross was “absolutely right to call it out”.

Mr Ross said: “Does the Secretary of State agree with me that language is also really important and when the First Minster said that she detests the Tories – and the cheers coming from the SNP – she is insulting hundreds and thousands of Scottish Conservative voters when she should be representing the whole of Scotland as First Minister?”

Mr Jack replied: “Of course I agree with him.

“Language is terribly important in politics, we saw the desperate death of David Amess and others before him, and you cannot incite people using words like detest, which as you’ll see in the dictionary – the other word is hate – and the irony is the Scottish Government bring forward a hate Bill and yet we have language like detest, you’re absolutely right to call it out.”

Prime Minister Liz Truss later paid tribute to the late MP Sir David Amess in the chamber, ahead of the first anniversary of his murder.

Elsewhere during Scotland questions, the SNP was accused of wanting to destroy devolution after ministers were warned about taking powers away from the Scottish Government.

SNP MP Allan Dorans (Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock) told the Commons: “The vast majority of people in Scotland support the continued existence of the Scottish Government.

Douglas Ross
Douglas Ross said Ms Sturgeon had ‘insulted’ Tory voters with her remarks (PA)

“Despite this, the settled will of the Scottish people for greater autonomy and self-rule, some senior Conservatives are becoming even louder in their calls for UK Government to claw back powers from the devolved assemblies, the Secretary of State among them.

“Can the Secretary of State commit today before this House that the UK Government will not under any circumstances attempt to revoke powers that have been devolved to Scottish Government?”

Mr Jack replied: “I absolutely can.

“In fact, since we left the European Union we have given more powers to the Scottish Parliament.

“Let’s be clear, we are the party who are strengthening devolution… the SNP, the party opposite, want to destroy devolution.”

SNP MP Mhairi Black (Paisley and Renfrewshire South) said: “They’re (UK Government) scrapping the bankers’ bonus cap, they’ve forced a hard Brexit on Scotland against our will. They’re now helping the richest people in the country on the backs of millions of people choosing between heating and eating.

“So can I ask the minister, is it genuinely a surprise to him and his colleagues to discover why most people in Scotland do detest the Tory party and their values?”

Scotland minister David Duguid replied: “I’m disappointed that (she) chooses to double-down on the hate-filled language of her party leader, but I would repeat again the Scottish Government has received a record amount of block grant funding since devolution began.”

Latest Stories

  • Starmer warns Tory MPs they will not be forgiven for backing ‘kamikaze’ budget

    Sir Keir, in his remarks at Prime Minister’s Questions, asked: ‘Who voted for this? Not homeowners paying an extra £500 on their mortgages.’

  • Scottish Tories attack ‘skewed priorities’ in Nicola Sturgeon’s keynote speech

    Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said the SNP conference speech was ‘narrow’ and ‘independence-obsessed’.

  • How Herschel Walker Once Sued a WWII Veteran’s Restaurant

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyTo combat the news that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion, conservative Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has launched what’s been called a “religious counterattack,” shielding himself with a Christian prayer group and a public assertion that he’s “been redeemed” while also maintaining that the woman is lying.But court records reveal that, in 2007, when a Georgia family appealed to Walker’s Christianity by asking him not to sue the

  • Solemn events mark Bali bombings 20th anniversary

    STORY: Eighty-eight white doves were released into the Sydney sky on Wednesday (October 12), in a memorial marking 20 years since 88 Australians died in the Bali bombings in Indonesia – one of the world’s deadliest militant attacks. Jan Roberts, whose son Ben died that night, spoke on behalf of families who lost their loved ones. 202 people died in total. "Everyone deals with grief in different ways. It left me weak at the knees and needing silence. I existed but was not present for two years." Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the country would hold onto the victims’ names and faces, and never let them fade. “Twenty years on, the ache does not dim.” Commemorations were held in Australia’s Parliament House in Canberra. Australian officials placed flowers on a wreath in memory of the victims. Indonesian diplomat to Australia Siswo Pramono, said the two nations will prevail over challenges, especially terrorism. “As we commemorate the 20th year of the Bali bombing in Australia and in Indonesia, we call for a strengthened partnership between the two great nations so that the heinous crime will not be repeated again in the future.” Memorial activities were also held in Bali. Tourists and locals on the Indonesian island visited a memorial at the site of the blasts, where names of the victims were inscribed. The two, almost simultaneous blasts hit Bali's Kuta strip late at night on October 12, 2002. An Islamic militant group was blamed for the bombings. After the attacks, Indonesia set up an elite anti-terrorism unit that resulted in scores of suspected militants being arrested or killed.

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Players from across Western Canada to compete in Sask. Asian basketball tournament

    After a long wait, an annual Thanksgiving weekend basketball event is back in Regina this year. The Saskatchewan Asian Basketball Invitational Tournament, also known as SABIT, runs this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The tournament began in 2003 and gradually became an annual event over the Thanksgiving weekend for many, including people who had moved away and would be home for the holiday. Mick Lauagan is one of the players. He's been part of the tournament since 2004. "Th