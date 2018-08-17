Ross Atkins: John Gibbons staying put for rest of season

While the long-term future of Blue Jays manager John Gibbons remains unknown, GM Ross Atkins has confirmed the bench boss will finish what has been a difficult season in Toronto.

According to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, Gibbons’ tenure with the organization will be revisited once the 2018 campaign comes to a close.

John Gibbons will finish out the season as #BlueJays manager and his future will be revisited afterwards, GM Ross Atkins says — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) August 17, 2018





The news comes less than a week after Gibbons said he wasn’t sure if a full rebuild was something he’s interested in.

Honestly, you can’t blame the 56-year-old, who is in his second stint with the team. The magical playoff runs of 2015 and 2016 are a distant memory, while the last two years have been frustrating. Injuries have largely been to blame for Toronto’s current record of 55-66.

The team sits fourth in the AL East and, with the exception of a few prospects getting playing time recently, there has been very little to look forward to. Changes will need to be made in the offseason if the squad hopes to compete down the road.

Gibbons will remain in Toronto, but for how long? (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Who knows how long that process will take and whether or not Gibbons will be around to see it through.

