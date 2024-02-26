Roslovic scores go-ahead goal, Blue Jackets end Rangers' 10-game win streak with 4-2 victory

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jack Roslovic scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-2 victory over New York on Sunday night, snapping the Rangers’ 10-game franchise record-tying win streak.

Dmitri Voronkov and Kirill Marchenko each had a goal and an assist, Ivan Provorov also scored, and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for Columbus, which had lost three straight at home. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 38 shots as the Blue Jackets won the opener of the teams’ home-and-home set that concludes Wednesday in New York.

Artemi Panarin and Adam Edstrom scored, and Jonathan Quick stopped 37 shots for the Rangers, who lost for the first time since Jan. 26. They still lead the Metropolitan Division with 81 points — seven ahead of second-place Carolina.

JETS 4, COYOTES 3, OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored his second goal of the game on a 3-on-1 break in overtime as Winnipeg handed Arizona its 12th straight loss.

Connor scored from the right side after two Arizona players fell deep in the other end of the ice after a failed breakaway attempt.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and three assists, Gabriel Vilardi also scored and Josh Morrissey had three assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves to help Winnipeg improve to 36-15-5 with its third straight victory and sixth in seven games.

Nick Schmaltz scored twice, Matias Maccelli added a goal and Connor Ingram stopped 28 shots for Arizona in the opener of a five-game trip. The Coyotes are 0-10-2 during the skid.

RED WINGS 3, BLACKHAWKS 2, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane scored on a breakaway 1:43 into overtime in his return to Chicago, lifting Detroit to its fifth straight win.

Kane was all alone when he got the puck before skating in and beating Petr Mrazek for his 12th goal. The dynamic winger then held his arms in the air as the United Center crowd cheered.

Daniel Sprong and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Red Wings, and James Reimer had 33 saves.

Kane starred for the Blackhawks for 16 seasons before he was traded to the New York Rangers a year ago. He signed with Detroit as a free agent and was repeatedly saluted with raucous cheers from a season-high crowd of 21,141 in his first game against his first NHL team. Kane’s Chicago homecoming coincided with the Blackhawks retiring Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios’ No. 7 jersey in a pregame ceremony.

Story continues

Nick Foligno and MacKenzie Entwistle scored for last-place Chicago, which has dropped four in a row. Mrazek made 28 saves.

Detroit tied it at 2 when

SABRES 3, HURRICANES 2, SO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored in the fourth round of the shootout, and Buffalo won its season-high third straight.

Owen Power forced overtime by scoring with 4:05 left in regulation, and Jeff Skinner also scored for the Sabres, who had not won three straight since a 3-0 run from April 6-10. Power’s goal came in his first game after missing six with an injury to his left arm.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 30 shots through overtime, and didn’t allow a goal in the shootout.

Martin Necas had a goal and assist and Tony DeAngelo also scored for the Hurricanes who were playing on consecutive nights following a 2-1 home loss to Dallas. Spencer Martin stopped 30 shots through overtime, and stopped three of four shootout attempts in dropping to 3-0-1 in four starts since being claimed by Carolina off waivers last month.

PENGUINS 7, FLYERS 6

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Drew O’Connor and Rickard Rakell scored less than two minutes apart in the third period to break open a tie game and Pittsburgh held on to beat Philadelphia.

Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists to give him 129 points (55 goals, 74 assists) in 87 regular season games against the Flyers, the most by any opponent against Philadelphia. Bryan Rust had two goals and an assist for the Penguins before exiting in the third period with an injury.

Emil Bemstrom picked up a goal in his first game with the Penguins. Kris Letang added an insurance goal late after Philadelphia’s Cam York trimmed Pittsburgh’s lead to one. Tristan Jarry was shaky at times but earned the win after stopped 16 of the 22 shots he faced.

Travis Sanheim and Tyson Foerster had two goals each for Philadelphia. Scott Laughton added his eighth on the Flyers’ NHL-leading 14th short-handed goal of the season. Cal Petersen, making just his fourth start of the season, struggled while finishing with 25 saves.

LIGHTNING 4, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and became the first player in the league to reach 100 points this season in leading Tampa Bay past New Jersey.

Kucherov leads the NHL with 102 points. Victor Hedman, Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel were the recipients of Kucherov’s 62nd, 63rd and 64th assists of the season and he added his 38th goal. Jonas Johansson made 18 saves in giving Andrei Vasilevskiy a rare day off.

Tyler Toffoli scored his 25th goal of the season for the Devils, who are 2-9-1 in the second half of back-to-back games. Akira Schmid, who was making his first start since Dec. 21, had 23 saves.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

The Associated Press