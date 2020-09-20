Rosie The Saffron Chapter: Vivek Oberoi Joins the Cast Of Palak Tiwari's Debut Film, Releases New Posters Of the Supernatural Thriller

Vivek Oberoi who has turned producer for TV actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari's Bollywood debut has now announced that he will also be starring in the film. The actor took to Twitter to announce the same and also shared a new poster featuring him and Palak. Also, a new motion poster of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter has now been released. Sharing his new poster, Vivek Oberoi wrote, "Things are not always as #Rosie as they seem, so #PalatKarMatDekhna! Glad to join the cast & present my first look in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, directed by @mishravishal.Hope you like it." The film is expected to be a supernatural thriller and while the posters don't give away much, we'll have to wait for the trailer to reveal more about the plot. Rosie The Saffron Chapter: Vivek Oberoi Announces His Second Production Venture After Iti! (Read Details).

On the new posters, Palak can be seen in a glamorous avatar whereas Vivek Oberoi looks stern in the background. As for the motion poster, we see Palak in a corporate avatar with computer screens behind her as she's turning back. The background shows a skull and some ghostly elements. Sharing the motion poster of the film, Vivek Oberoi wrote, "Her whispers are both heart-touching and mind-numbing...meet #Rosie in the new motion poster but #PalatKarMatDekhna!"Rosie The Saffron Chapter: Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Tiwari to Play the Titular Role in Vivek Oberoi’s Horror-Thriller (View Poster).

Check Out the Motion Poster Here:

Here's the New Poster Of Rosie:





Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, reportedly revolves around Rosie, one of the employees at Saffron BPO, which is said to be haunted. The film will go on floors in December this year and is being helmed by Vishal Mishra. Apart from Vivek Oberoi, the film is co-produced by Girish Johar, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Keyur Pandya and Sanjeet S Yermal.