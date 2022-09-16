Rosie O'Donnell Shares How Ellen DeGeneres Hurt Her Feelings: 'I Never Really Got Over It'

Kelly Wynne
·3 min read

Rosie O'Donnell explained why she's not close with Ellen DeGeneres.

While in conversation with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, O'Donnell, 60, admitted to previously feeling tension between herself and DeGeneres, 64. Even though O'Donnell had DeGeneres on as a guest on her talk show, the former View co-host said she was never invited on The Ellen DeGeneres Show until the very end of its 19-season run.

Cohen started the conversation by asking, "Did they not ask [you to appear]?"

"No," O'Donnell responded.

RELATED: Rosie O'Donnell Recalls Visiting Martha Stewart in Prison: 'She Looked Fantastic'

"We had a little bit of a weird thing, and after my show went off the air and hers was coming on the air," she continued. "Larry King was on with Ellen and he said 'What ever happened to Rosie O'Donnell? Her show went down the tubes! She came out as a lesbian and disappeared!'"

It was DeGeneres' response that took O'Donnell by surprise. "And Ellen said, and I'm quoting, 'I don't know Rosie. We're not friends.'"

Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell
Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

O'Donnell remembers the moment she saw it unfold on screen. "I was in bed with [ex-wife] Kelli [Carpenter] and I said 'Did I just hear that? Or was that a hallucination, auditory voice in my —'" she said.

"And that's what happened. And it hurt my feelings like a baby," she added. "And I never really got over it."

RELATED: Elisabeth Hasselbeck's View Return Reminded Rosie O'Donnell 'Why I Don't Want to Watch' Anymore

Cohen then pointed out that "they also never asked" O'Donnell to come on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. But O'Donnell said the series did, in fact, ask her once toward the end of its run.

"I was gonna go on for SMILF but I wanted to bring someone else with me so it was a little less awkward," she explained. "They didn't want to do that."

As to how O'Donnell feels now, she ended the conversation with well-wishes for DeGeneres. "I wish her all good things in her life and that she should be well," she said.

The Rosie O'Donnell Show aired from 1996 to 2002. DeGeneres appeared on the series to talk about her decision to come out in the entertainment industry.

Rosie O'Donnell; Ellen DeGeneres
Rosie O'Donnell; Ellen DeGeneres

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Ahead of the "Puppy Episode" on Ellen, which saw DeGeneres address her sexuality for the first time, she told O'Donnell the character was "Lebanese." The joke allowed DeGeneres to address rumors about the character while leaving some of the show's plot to be revealed.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended in May after 19 seasons.

Both women used their platform to come out as lesbian, as well as advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. Though previously, DeGeneres believed her career would end after she publicly announced her sexuality.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"When I came out, people warned me that it was going to ruin my career, and they were right for a while," she recently said during an opening monologue of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which celebrated the 25-year anniversary of the now-iconic episode. "Actually, for exactly three years, I lost my career. But look at me now."

Latest Stories

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Stein earns first Prince of Wales Stakes win aboard Duke of Love

    FORT ERIE, Ont. — Justin Stein has his first Prince of Wales Stakes win. The veteran jockey rode Duke of Love to victory in the $400,000 race, the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown, at Fort Erie Racetrack on Tuesday afternoon. "It feels amazing," he said afterwards. "It was just awesome." Stein had Duke of Love second almost the entire race behind Ironstone and jockey Kazushi Kimura, something Stein figured was an an advantage given the muddy conditions of the track. Coming off the f

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Fantasy hockey's ZeroG strategy: Why you shouldn't draft a goalie early

    Waiting until the later rounds to draft a goalie can pay big dividends in fantasy hockey. Here's why.

  • Why Blue Jays are allowing Ross Stripling to pitch deeper into games

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider praised Ross Stripling's ability to execute a game plan as the right-hander has started to consistently log longer outings.

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Ewing's 5 straight birdies leads to LPGA win in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing ran off five straight on the back nine Sunday and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour's return to Cincinnati. Ewing now has three career wins, one in each of the last three years, though she came into this tournament without a top-10 finish all year. The 29-year-old American played bogey-free on a rain-softened course and was pushed to the very end by Lin, who birdied two of her last three holes fo

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Toronto Arrows sign Australian-born Canada-eligible prop Connor Grindal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed Australian-born prop Connor Grindal for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. While born in Sydney, the 24-year-old Grindal is Canada-eligible by virtue of Canadian parents. He also comes with a rugby heritage. His father Iain was a scrum half with the Toronto Welsh (now the Toronto Dragons), Queen’s University, and Ontario provincial team throughout the 1980s before moving to Australia. While at Queen’s, Iain Grindal helped lead the Golden Gaels to four co

  • Canada, U.S. take women's hockey rivalry to B.C. in November

    CALGARY — Fresh off winning a women's world hockey championship, Canada will host archrival U.S. in Kelowna and Kamloops, B.C. in November. Games Nov. 15 in Kelowna and Nov. 17 in Kamloops are part of a Rivalry Series between the two countries this winter. Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title Sept. 4 in Herning, Denmark. The two countries will also meet Nov. 20 in Seattle as part of the seven-game series. Other dates and locations have yet to be announced. Canada went 3-1-1 against the

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Blue Jays, Rays coaches furious with one another after two players get hit by pitches

    The Blue Jays and Rays kicked off a crucial five-game series in dramatic fashion.

  • Jays drop series finale to Rangers behind strong Perez start

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Martin Perez allowed one run in six innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the second consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Jays head home following an 8-2 trip to play five games in four days against another AL wild-card team, Tampa Bay. The Rangers, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak. “We feel good. It was a great road trip,” Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider said. “I really like where we are as

  • Newfoundland Rogues go rogue, will switch up leagues next season

    The Newfoundland Rogues basketball team will leave the American Basketball Association and join The Basketball League for its upcoming season, the team leadership announced Thursday. Team owner Tony Kenny said COVID-19-related travel difficulties played a major role in the decision to change leagues. The Newfoundland Rogues played — and won — six games as part of the American Basketball Association before being forced to suspend games last winter. The TBL has a partnership with the National Bask